Santa Cruz County on Monday expanded its vaccination effort to include people 75 and older, but quickly filled all available appointment times.
The county is currently in vaccine phase 1B, in which an estimated 10,000 local residents are eligible for the vaccine. Due to those large numbers, the County Health Services Department and Mariposa Community Health Center began the phase by focusing on law enforcement officers, as well as healthcare workers who hadn’t yet been vaccinated as part of the 1A group.
Then, in a bulletin issued shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday, the county government announced that people 75 and older had been added to the mix, and provided instructions for eligible community members to register for a vaccine appointment via phone or email.
But shortly before noon on Tuesday, the county announced via its social media feeds that all available appointments had been filled. The same message was posted to the County Health Services Department website.
“Please check back periodically for the most up-to-date information and availability of appointments,” the message said.
According to data posted Tuesday by the Arizona Department of Health Services, 925 people had been vaccinated in Santa Cruz County, though a footnote added that doses administered in the previous 24 hours may not have been included in the report.
The county had ordered 1,900 doses through the current week, according to the AZDHS site.