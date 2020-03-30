Arizona schools will remain closed through the end of the academic year, Gov. Doug Ducey and Arizona Schools Superintendent Kathy Hoffman announced Monday.
The decision follows updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and an announcement from the White House extending physical distancing guidelines until April 30, the two officials said in a joint statement.
“Today’s announcement is intended to give parents and educators as much certainty as possible so they can plan and make decisions,” the statement said.
On March 15, Ducey and Hoffman ordered schools to close for two weeks in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Then on March 20, they extended the closure through April 10. Monday's announcement extends the closure once again through the remainder of the school year.
On Friday, Ducey signed legislation saying that public schools in the state are not required to extend the number of school days or add additional instructional hours to make up for the days missed.
The measure also cancelled the state’s standardized testing requirement for 2020, and required that all school employees – including hourly employees – will continue to be paid during the closures.
And it said that starting Monday, March 30, “schools will offer students general education through alternative formats for the duration of the closure.”
More details to come.