With the coronavirus outbreak worsening in the United States and Mexico last month, authorities in both Arizona and Sonora instructed residents to stay at home and avoid all but essential activity.
But this week, residents of Nogales, Ariz. and Nogales, Sonora saw dramatically different approaches to enforcing the stay-at-home measures.
In 12 cities representing 90 percent of the Sonoran population, a stepped-up stay-at-home program went into effect on Monday, putting law enforcement officers on the streets to stop cars and ask drivers what they’re doing out of the house.
In a news release issued on Monday, the municipal government of Nogales, Sonora said it had set up nine checkpoints around the city, where officers were asking drivers to “justify their activities” under one of several permitted categories, including getting food or medical care, going to an essential workplace, going home, taking care of the elderly or going to the bank.
“Some people were sent home and their vehicle taken out of circulation with the respective fine applied,” the release said.
Authorities in Hermosillo handed out 130 fines and six vehicles were detained in Nogales on Monday, the first day of the new program, David Anaya Cooley, the state public safety secretary, said during a news conference on Tuesday.
In Arizona, a March 30 order issued by Gov. Doug Ducey specified similar measures for Arizonans, telling residents not to leave the house except for “essential activities” such as buying groceries and caring for family members. But Ducey’s order also includes provisions that make enforcement difficult – for example, people cannot be compelled to prove that their activities are essential.
Spokesmen for the Nogales Police Department and Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office told the NI at the time that they weren’t making major changes to their patrols in response to the statewide measure. “The number-one thing is obtaining voluntary compliance from the community,” said Sheriff's Sgt. Santiago Gonzales.
Speaking on Thursday, Gonzales said that his department hadn’t needed to enforce the order and added that deputies had not issued any fines or citations for violations.
An NPD spokesman did not answer calls and emails asking whether the department had taken any actions to enforce the order.
Cecilia Rosales, a professor of public health at the University of Arizona and co-chair of the health services committee of the Arizona-Mexico Commission, said the different approaches to enforcement playing out in Ambos Nogales don’t necessarily indicate any broader national trends. Instead, she pointed to health considerations specific to Sonora, as well as the higher number of confirmed infections in Arizona, as reasons for the more aggressive enforcement on the southern side of the border.
The response in Sonora, Rosales wrote in an email, “is due to the understanding that the population of Sonora has high mortality and co-morbidity rates attributed to chronic diseases such as hypertension and type 2 diabetes and risk factors such as high obesity rates.”
Gerardo Alvarez Hernandez, director of health promotion and disease prevention in Sonora, indicated during the Tuesday news conference that the state had a 13.6 percent mortality rate from the coronavirus, the sixth-highest rate among Mexico’s 32 states.
Anaya Cooley, the state public safety director, added that the aim of the new enforcement program is to reduce vehicle traffic by 85 percent.
The move represents a significant step up from measures taken nearly a month earlier, which Anaya Cooley said had reduced traffic by about 45 percent.
On March 16, after the announcement of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Sonora, state health officials announced the immediate closure of schools and businesses such as bars, nightclubs, gyms and cinemas. All non-essential events involving 10 or more people were also forbidden.
Sonora Gov. Claudia Pavlovich and other officials described the move as Phase 1 of the state’s coronavirus response and circulated information on social media using the hashtag #QuedateEnCasa (#StayHome).
The government has described the new program that started this week as Phase 2 and officials are calling it #QuedateEnCasa Obligatorio (#StayHome Mandatory).
Rosales, the UA public health expert, added that there are concerns in Sonora about Arizonans bringing the disease across the border.
As of Thursday, Arizona had 4,234 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 150 deaths attributed to the disease, according to Department of Health Services Data. That’s well above the 102 cases and nine deaths registered by the Sonora department of health as of Wednesday night, though incomplete testing in both states means that the statistics don’t reflect the full extent of the outbreak.
Unique in Mexico
While the U.S. federal government announced restrictions on so-called non-essential crossings from Mexico into the United states starting on March 21, Mexico hasn’t imposed similar restrictions on southbound travelers at the border.
That led a group of citizens calling themselves Sonorenses Por la Salud y la Vida (Sonorans for Health and Life) to briefly block southbound vehicles lanes at the DeConcini Port of Entry on March 25, calling on the Mexican government to enforce stricter measures.
In the following days, videos circulated on social media showing Mexican authorities taking the temperature of drivers in cars entering the country through the DeConcini port, but it wasn’t clear if anyone was turned away from Mexico as a result of the screenings.
So far, Sonora is the only Mexican state to implement a mandatory stay-at-home order.
“This is apparently not common policy in Mexico because of respect for civil liberties in Mexico, but the state of Sonora is concerned about these health conditions that (make residents susceptible) to COVID-19,” Rosales said.
And, she added, “this also speaks to how a centralized healthcare and public health system has afforded state governors the flexibility to respond to an emergency of this nature.”
At a Wednesday morning news conference, however, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador appeared to question that autonomy, though it wasn’t clear if he had plans to challenge the Sonoran government’s measures.
“It has to be voluntary,” he said of stay-at-home measures.