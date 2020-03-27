Denise Cota walked out of the Boys and Girls Club in Nogales last Friday morning as two of her children raced each other back to their car.
It was the family’s daily visit to the center to pick up the kids’ breakfasts for the day – part of a free meal program implemented by the Nogales Unified School District after schools were closed starting March 16 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The closure was initially announced to last two weeks. But last Friday, state officials ordered schools to remain closed through at least April 10.
For Cota, a mother of four young children with no extra hands at home, the extended closure has added even more responsibilities and pressure to her daily life.
“It’s difficult because they don’t know how to be inside for too long, and right now, the situation isn’t well enough for them to go outside because this virus could be anywhere,” she said of her two older children who attend elementary school and Head Start.
Cota said she’s resorted to various indoor activities to try to keep the children entertained, which have included teaching them the alphabet and counting, and engaging in physical activities like jump rope.
But considering she also has to care for her two 7-month-old babies, Cota said, there’s only so much she can do for them while limiting their outdoor time due to virus concerns.
“They already had their routine, so it’s also a bit stressful for them to be indoors all day. They have even asked me, ‘Mom, is there school tomorrow?’” Cota said.
Marcela Sanchez, a mother of three who was picking up free meals at another NUSD location last week, said she was also trying to be creative while coming up with ways to keep her children busy at home.
After her eldest daughter became curious about the situation, Sanchez said her husband decided to talk to the kids about the coronavirus outbreak “without worrying or alarming” them.
Still, understanding the situation doesn’t necessarily make it easier for children to accept their new reality. Sitting in the family car after picking up her to-go meal, Sanchez’s daughter Ilein expressed frustration at being out of school for so long.
“I feel trapped, and like I have a lot of things to do,” the second-grader said about the homework assigned to her during the cancellation of classes. “I think it’s better to go to school.”
Sanchez agreed that her eldest daughter had been assigned plenty of homework – something that’s helped her stay busy. But she thought it could make things more difficult for other families.
“We can do it, but parents who work have the added stress – finding child care, go to work, come home and still have to help kids with their load of homework,” she said.
Limited options
As soon as the school closure was announced, the Boys and Girls Club responded by extending its hours to help parents who needed a hand caring for their kids.
But on Monday afternoon, the club was relatively empty, with about 10 kids playing on the foosball and hockey tables as staff members cleaned and sanitized the shared areas.
Vicki Barden, the club’s executive director, said she had seen an average of 30 kids per day visiting the center – well below the 120 children they normally see each day during this time of year – and another 40 people stopping by for the grab-and-go meals.
Barden said she believes the drop in numbers this week was due to more parents staying at home with their kids, or asking family members to babysit as they practice social distancing.
Speaking Monday, Barden said she was afraid the club wouldn’t be able to stay open much longer.
“Financially we’re not prepared… We’re looking at a potential loss of about $300,000 out of a $500,000 budget,” she said, referring to two cancelled fundraisers and a third that wasn’t looking promising.
Then on Thursday, the club announced that it would close effective March 30, “for cleaning and staff training,” though it would continue as a meals pick-up site.
“We plan to reopen on April 13, 2020 when schools reopen,” the announcement said.
It joins a growing list of kid-friendly spaces that have temporarily shut their doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday, the four county libraries closed to the public and shifted to curbside service only. The City of Nogales has closed its gyms on Western Avenue at the Parks and Recreation Department, and a number of local parks and recreation areas have also shut down or limited public access.
Basic needs
As he and his son stopped by a neighborhood grab-and-go meal station, Francisco Matiella expressed unease about how an extended cancellation of classes might impact his family.
Matiella, an elementary school music teacher, was temporarily out of work – directly impacted by the school closures, just like his two children.
In the short term, Mateilla’s paid leave gave him an advantage over some parents, in that he could stay home with his children and help them with their distance-learning assignments while still earning a paycheck. But he was feeling stress nontheless.
“They said they were going to continue paying us… but I’m worried about a lot of things. Who knows how long this could last,” Matiella said, anxious that he would be out of work long after the school year – and his employment – end.
“Right now it seems like there aren’t many other jobs that I could replace mine with,” he said.
He also worried about providing for his family’s needs, having seen panic-buyers strip store shelves of basic supplies.
Meghan Fasciola of Child and Family Resources, which helps parents provide for their children, said the organization has seen a spike in families reaching out for assistance in recent weeks.
“Families are expressing concern about running out of food, formula, diapers and other necessities,” Fasciola told the NI, adding that the organization has referred families to food assistance programs and diaper drives in Nogales and statewide.
Parents Cota and Matiella both agreed that assistance such as the free meal program has been a great help for their families, considering the added pressure and uncertain future brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.
“They get so stressed and frustrated about being indoors that they want to eat all day,” Cota said of her children.
Matiella said he liked that the program, which allows children to pick up breakfasts and lunches at the same time, has limited the number of times his family has to leave the house, reducing their potential exposure to the virus.
But Sanchez, the mother of three, expressed the general feeling of many local parents when she said: “Right now we’re fine because it has only been a few days. But we’ll see how things turn out.”