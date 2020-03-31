A third person in Santa Cruz County has tested positive for COVID-19, the county’s health services department announced Tuesday.
An investigation determined that the person had traveled to an area where community transmission is present, the department said.
The person is “recovering well at home,” it said.
Santa Cruz County’s first positive COVID-19 case was reported on March 19 and the second on March 25. In both cases, county health officials said the infected person had traveled to an an area with community transmission, and that they were recovering at home.
The only additional information the county has released so far about the three patients is that two are women and one is male. One person is in the 18-to-40 age range, one is between 41 and 65, and the third is 66 or older.
Data released Tuesday morning by the state Department of Health Services showed 1,289 confirmed infections and 24 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Arizona. Those numbers were not completely up to date, however, and did not include the latest infection in Santa Cruz County.
Tuesday morning’s numbers showed 19,371 people had been tested for the disease statewide, as private laboratories continue to boost Arizona’s previously lethargic testing rate.
Of the reported tests, 61 had been performed on patients in Santa Cruz County.