Statistics show a nationwide increase in people dealing with mental health issues in the wake of the coronavirus and its secondary effects.
The Washington Post reported earlier this month that a federal emergency hotline, run by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration for people in emotional distress, saw a more than 1,000-percent increase in April, compared to the same time the previous year.
Mental health and emergency responders in Santa Cruz County who commented for this story said they haven’t seen that kind of dramatic impact in the local community.
“Actually, the request for services has remained kind of constant throughout this year,” said Yassar Canchola, clinical supervisor at Southeastern Arizona Behavioral Health Services (SEABHS) in Nogales. “We have the same number of patients. We have the same pattern of people wanting to enroll.”
But Alberto Durazo of the Pinal Hispanic Council, which offers behavioral health services in Santa Cruz County, said he has seen an increase in requests for help within the past several weeks.
While their typical intake of new members averages about four per week, Durazo said, he has been seeing between seven to 10 new people calling for assistance on a weekly basis.
“With COVID-19, this has increased because we are grieving about everything right now – the loss of freedom, the loss of socializing and everything like that,” Durazo said. “People get anxious.”
From January to mid-May, according to spokesman Sgt. Santiago Gonzales, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office received approximately 10 calls related to people suffering from a mental health crisis such as depression or contemplating suicide.
But that number was down from the 14 calls the Sheriff’s Office received during the same period last year.
“I do want to point out that we get calls from schools about students making suicidal comments,” Gonzales said. “That could explain why the numbers might not be as high… Since schools aren’t in session, we’re not getting any calls from schools.”
He added that the Sheriff’s Office doesn’t respond to all calls related to emotional distress in the county, since individuals sometimes contact mental health service providers directly.
Gonzales explained that deputies often work in collaboration with Community Health Associates, which runs a 24-hour crisis response team for the county.
The Sheriff’s Office, he said, mainly acts as the first responder in case there are injured persons involved or the crisis response team can’t arrive to the scene soon enough. But ultimately, CHA address all mental health crises directly.
“I’m sure they respond to calls that don’t require our assistance,” Gonzales said.
The director of CHA’s office in Nogales did not respond to several calls seeking comment by the NI’s press deadline on Friday afternoon.
Domestic violence calls up
Gonzales said the Sheriff’s Office has noticed an increase in another indicator of stress.
Since January, they’ve received 41 domestic violence calls. That’s more than a two-fold increase from the 19 calls they received from January to May in 2019.
“I think there could be a combination of factors with the situation that we’re living in right now,” he said. “When we had the stay-at-home order, there was probably more people at home. I would imagine there’s the economic impact, as well, with unemployment and the stress and issues that are a result of that.”
Both Gonzales and Durazo said they expect to continue seeing similar patterns in calls related to domestic violence and mental health issues, respectively, as the coronavirus outbreak continues to have secondary impacts on other aspects of daily life.
“We do anticipate probably the same pace that we’re at with these calls, if not an increase,” Gonzales said.
Durazo added: “I think we’re going to continue like this because then people still have to adapt to the re-opening.”