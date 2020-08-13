The Arizona Department of Health Services on Thursday added the results of more than 600 new tests to its data for Santa Cruz County and county officials confirmed that that means the approximately 1,900 tests given during a recent local testing blitz are starting to be added to the state database.
The first set of test blitzes, on July 25 and 26 in Nogales, saw more than 900 people given the so-called PCR test for active infections. Four more events, held July 31 and Aug. 1 in Rio Rico and Patagonia, added close to 1,000 more tests to the mix.
However, in the two-and-a-half weeks following the blitzes, the ADHS generally reported only a few dozen new tests per day for Santa Cruz County, despite the fact that most blitz participants received their results within a few days.
Then on Thursday, the ADHS reported having received results on 602 local tests in the past day – 580 PCR tests and another 22 antibody tests that determine past exposure to the virus.
The need for timely and accurate test results has taken on new significance of late, after state authorities announced time-specific benchmarks for schools to return to in-person instruction.
County Health Services Director Jeff Terrell acknowledged on Wednesday that there was a lag in entering test results in two separate systems that the health department uses. But he added that, for the purposes of metrics that the ADHS is publishing as a guideline for determining when schools should re-open, tests would still be registered for the date they were administered.
“They backdate that to the dates that the tests were given… they put it in by the date,” he said.
Terrell said on Thursday that, with testing blitz results entering the system, the county could reach the state’s suggested benchmarks for school reopening within a month. But, he added, the positive test rate could rise again if total testing numbers are low.
The 580 PCR tests added to the ADHS’ website report on Thursday gave Santa Cruz County a total of 9,174 PCR tests since the start of the pandemic. The overall positive result rate on those tests was 23.9 percent – still the highest rate in the state, but down from the 28.1-percent positivity rate when the blitzes began.
County Manager Jennifer St. John said during a board of supervisors meeting on Tuesday that the positivity rate on the tests given during the blitz events was barely more than 3 percent, so the county’s overall positivity rate should continue to decline as more blitz test results are added to the reporting.
The County Health Services Department had not fully updated its statistics as of press time Thursday. But the numbers it posted Wednesday showed 2,684 total confirmed COVID-19 infections in the county since the start of the pandemic, an increase of 56 in the previous week.
The number of local deaths was 54 and hospitalizations were at 132, up from 51 and 131 a week prior.
The reported number of recoveries among local residents was 1,841 on Wednesday, a weekly increase of 48.
In Nogales, Sonora, there were 237 confirmed deaths and 2,275 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, according to the state health secretary. That was an increase of 10 deaths and 90 cases during the previous seven days.