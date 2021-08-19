If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Walgreens and Walmart are now offering third “booster” doses of COVID-19 vaccines to some people in Nogales.
A recorded voice mail message on the Walgreens phone line said that eligible people seeking a booster shot should go to the store, no appointment is necessary. A Walmart spokeswoman said that the company’s stores were following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control to give third doses to “eligible immunocompromised individuals.”
The CDC currently recommends that people who are immunocompromised received a third dose, at least 28 days after the second dose, of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC doesn’t currently recommend a booster dose of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Arnoldo Montiel, vice-president of the Santa Cruz Council on Aging, told the NI on Wednesday that he was planning to start reaching out to local seniors to encourage them to get the booster shot.
In an information page on its website, the CDC wrote that moderately to several immunocompromised people include those who have:
Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
Advanced or untreated HIV infection
Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response.
