Federal data shows that travel across the U.S.-Mexico border in Nogales declined sharply in March, the month in which concerns over the spread of the coronavirus began taking hold in the local area and federal restrictions went into effect prohibiting all but “essential” cross-border travel.
In March 2020, 187,404 pedestrians and 219,514 vehicles crossed the border in Nogales, according to data provided this week by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. That’s down from the 249,157 pedestrians and 286,440 cars in February 2020 and also marks a drop from the 285,601 pedestrians and 280,762 vehicles that crossed in March 2019.
Beginning the week of March 15, authorities in Arizona and Sonora implemented school closures, business restrictions and social distancing campaigns meant to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Those restrictions were soon followed by stricter stay-at-home orders.
The travel restrictions at the border went into effect on March 21, initially for a period of 30 days. On Monday, Chad Wolf, acting secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, announced that the restrictions at the United States’ borders with Mexico and Canada would be extended until May 20.
On Tuesday, cars and foot traffic still flowed across the border in Nogales, but at a slower pace.
The few border-crossers who spoke to the NI that afternoon were all U.S. citizens or permanent residents who said that, for them, the screenings at the port of entry hadn’t changed significantly.
Tony Gutierrez, a local resident who is a permanent resident in the United States, said he usually crosses once a week and hadn’t noticed much difference at the border. If anything, he said, there was a more significant change in Nogales, Sonora, where local officials have taken the temperature of border-crossers and local police have taken a more aggressive approach to enforcing a stay-at-home order.
Ceasar Ruiz, also a U.S. resident, said he crosses the border most days to see his family in Nogales, Sonora. For Ruiz, the restrictions meant that his brother, who lives in Mexico and uses a short-stay “laser” visa to enter the United States, couldn’t cross into the country anymore. At the port, he said, the only difference he’d noticed was a shorter line.
Announcing the initial restrictions at a March 20 news conference, Wolf said that “examples of essential travel include but are not limited to” travel for medical purposes, to attend educational institutions, for emergency response or public health purposes, and for “lawful cross-border trade.”
And while a number of factors related to the coronavirus outbreak likely impacted the border-crossing numbers last month in Nogales, CBP pointed to a sharp drop in the immediate wake of the new border restrictions as evidence they were having the desired effect.
In an April 9 news release, the agency said that its “actions to deter non-essential cross-border travel (have) resulted in passenger vehicle traffic at ports of entry being down 72 percent, while pedestrian crossings are down 83 percent,” though it wasn’t clear what time period that referred to or which ports were included in the calculation.
The Nogales-specific numbers provided to the NI by CBP this week differed slightly from the historic border-crossing statistics published online by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Some still open
When the travel restrictions went into effect at the border in March, many downtown shop owners and employees said they were worried about the future of their small businesses, which often rely on customers who cross from Nogales, Sonora.
A number of Morley Avenue retailers closed their doors immediately after the restrictions went into place. Saul Jada, whose family owns several stores in the downtown area, told the NI at the time that all but Nogales Tactical would close until the border restrictions were lifted. Evan Kory, whose family operates Kory’s and La Cinderella, announced in a Facebook post on the day the restrictions were announced that the family’s businesses would close that evening until further notice.
Others tried to hang on. But then on March 30, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued a statewide stay-at-home order prohibiting residents from taking all but “essential” trips away from home and requiring non-essential businesses to close.
Nonetheless, a few retailers on Morley Avenue were still open on Tuesday afternoon, though one was selling face masks and another shop manager insisted that the store was, in fact, closed when asked how business was going.
But even for businesses that are still operating, the combination of the travel restrictions and the stay-at-home order has sent sales off a cliff.
Speaking outside of Nogales Tactical on Tuesday, Dia Jada said that his family had closed that store to the public and they were only accepting orders from law enforcement personnel. Sales, he said, had dropped to around 10 percent of pre-restriction levels.
Mary, the owner of a Nogales pawn shop who declined to give her last name, said it had been a rough few weeks since about 70 percent of her clients come from Mexico. Typically, her customers pawn an item and walk away with $50 to $100 to spend at stores in Nogales, Ariz., she explained.
Now, she said, “all my customers, they don’t let them come across.”