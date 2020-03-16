In response to schools closing in Santa Cruz County, the Boys and Girls Club announced that it will operate under extended hours from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 16.
“We will evaluate the necessity of the club being open based upon utilization on Monday and determine if the club will continue being open during the school closing,” executive director Vicki Barden said in a news release, adding: “We will continue to monitor the situation and, as long as we are needed and can keep our kids and staff safe, we will continue to keep the club open.”
The Boys and Girls Club, located at 590 N. Tyler St. in Nogales, is also partnering with the Nogales Unified School District to provide lunch and a snack at no charge.
The meals program comes after the Nogales Unified School District announced that it would close all schools until at least Monday, March 30, in the midst of growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.
The Boys and Girls Club said it is also taking extra safety measures, such as providing health screenings of youth and staff upon entering the facility, and requiring members to wash their hands upon arrival and before eating meals and snacks.
It also instructed parents not to bring their children to the club if they or anyone in their family had:
- Fever in the past 48 hours.
- Vomiting in the past 24 hours.
- Diarrhea in the past 24 hours.
- Chills.
- Sore throat.
- Bad cold with a runny nose or bad cough in the past 14 days.
For more information, call the Boys and Girls Club at (520) 287-3733.