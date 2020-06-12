U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva sent a letter to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey this week asking for details on the state’s plans to address growing hotspots of coronavirus transmission, which include Santa Cruz County.
In the letter dated June 9, Grijalva, a Democrat from Tucson who represents Santa Cruz County in the U.S. Congress, noted the state’s poor nationwide ranking in COVID-19 testing per capita. He also noted that “some areas of the state continue to have an upward trend of new cases while lacking full testing capabilities.”
“Santa Cruz and Yuma counties have seen a spike in recent weeks in new cases and yet my office continues to receive regular concerns regarding the lack of adequate testing access, including processing and results taking as long as eight-to-10 days,” he wrote. “As COVID-19 cases in these counties rise, it poses risks to vital industries like farming and produce that supply food chains nationwide.”
He reminded Ducey that Congress has passed “several legislative packages that include additional funding for testing,” and asked for details on how the state plans to use that funding “to assist growing hotspots of transmission both in terms of testing, and in protecting vital industries.”
Holy Cross is new site for antibody tests
A new coronavirus antibody test site will be available in Nogales soon through a partnership with the University of Arizona, though not all members of the community can take advantage of the service.
According to a June 9 news release, the UA will expand its existing antibody testing program to include a new site in Nogales.
The release directs people to sign up for tests through an online scheduling tool. In Santa Cruz County, the site offered users the choice to select Mariposa Community Health Clinic or Holy Cross Hospital as a testing location.
Antibody testing was already available at the Mariposa Community Health Clinic and NextCare Urgent Care.
All hospital employees, as well as certain other healthcare professionals and first responders, and public employees will be eligible for the tests.
Antibody tests, conducted using a blood sample, can determine if a patient has had a previous coronavirus infection, but may not show if a person has a current infection. That’s because it can take one-to-three weeks after infection for the body to make antibodies, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
Instead, so-called swab-based PCR tests are the preferred method for diagnosing active infections.
It’s unknown if antibodies can protect someone from getting infected again, or how long that protection might last, according to the CDC.