U.S. Customs and Border Protection said on Friday that it will temporarily reduce the hours of pedestrian and vehicle crossings at the Mariposa Port of Entry “due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Beginning on Monday, April 6, pedestrians and passenger vehicles will be processed at the port from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily, CBP said. That’s a reduction of four hours per day from the port’s normal schedule of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
CBP said it made the change at the request of Mexico’s SAT tax agency, which administers many of the operations on the Mexican side of the U.S. ports of entry.
“The Port of Nogales continually works closely with local partners and industry stakeholders,” Michael Humphries, CBP’s port director in Nogales, said in a news release. “The reduction in hours will further CBP measures to protect our employees from exposure while stopping the potential spread of COVID-19.”
According to the news release, commercial cargo processing hours at the Mariposa port “remain unchanged, at this time.” However, SAT and CBP had previously agreed to discontinue Sunday cargo inspections at the port, reportedly at the behest of the Mexican agency.
CBP also closed down the Morley Avenue pedestrian border crossing this week after SAT stopped its operations on the Mexican side.
The Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry remains open 24 hours for vehicle and pedestrian border-crossings.
The number of people using the local ports has declined significantly in recent weeks as a result of new U.S. restrictions on "non-essential" border-crossings, as well as stay-at-home efforts on both sides of the border.