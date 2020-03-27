Nogales City Hall closed to walk-in visitors on Friday, making the city the latest local entity to shut its doors to outsiders in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
A sign posted to the front door directed visitors to contact the city or their elected officials online or by phone.
In a news release announcing the closure on Thursday afternoon, city officials wrote that residents can pay their bills online or over the phone by credit and debit card, at the City Hall drop box with a copy of their bill, or by cash after first making an appointment by calling (520) 287-6571.
The city said it won’t make change for cash payment but will adjust accounts accordingly.
On Friday morning, a city employee wearing latex gloves was accepting water bill payments in front of City Hall from customers who arrived to pay in person.
The closure does not affect the police and fire departments, according to the news release.
Santa Cruz County ended public access to its administrative complex in Nogales earlier this week. The county’s closure also shut down the Animal Control and Sheriff’s offices, but did not affect the county court system.
The city’s news release and the sign posted on the door did not say if the closure would affect the city court. A call to the Public Works Department on Hohokam Drive to confirm that its building had closed to the public as well was transferred to the City Manager’s Office, where a person answering the phone said the closure applied to all city buildings.
The move came just days after the city issued a news release on Tuesday afternoon saying that, notwithstanding the county’s planned closure, there had been “no decision by the City of Nogales to close public access to city buildings.”
As of Friday morning, there were two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Santa Cruz County and no deaths had been registered related to the illness.