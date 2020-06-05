Two-and-a-half weeks after Gov. Doug Ducey told Arizonans that it was time to get the state’s economic engine chugging again after a six-week-long stay-at-home order, city officials said it’s still too early to reopen public buildings or sports fields and called off Independence Day festivities.
They cited the ongoing dangers posed by the COVID-19 epidemic for the cautious approach.
“I’m very concerned that some of our employees (could) become infected and what’s that going to look like?” Acting City Manager John Kissinger said of potentially opening city buildings. “These are very tough decisions and we are in a very tough time.”
The council passed a motion to hold off on reopening buildings for another 30 days and declined to pass a measure that would have allowed sports teams to start scheduling practices and games at city parks.
Councilman Jorge Maldonado had proposed the measure, saying it was time to open fields up.
“I know it’s hard, but… I think people, especially kids, they want to get out,” he said.
City Attorney Mike Massee told council members that they didn’t need to be concerned about legal questions that might arise from reopening.
“As far as actually exposing the city to legal liability, I don’t see that as a strong issue here. And so I would just recommend for council to do what they feel is right from a safety perspective on behalf of the community,” Massee said.
But Mayor Arturo Garino said that the requirements for safe play would be onerous.
“I mean, you’ve got to be wiping every ball, every bat, everything,” he said.
Maldonado, who also mentioned that Nogales National Little League had already called off its season, didn’t get any support for his motion.
The council also voted to call off Nogales’ annual Fourth of July celebration and associated fireworks display.
“My personal opinion is it’s not a good idea to do it,” Councilwoman Esther Melendez-Lopez said of the Independence Day event.
“We’re all very patriotic people, but… it’s not appropriate right now,” Councilman Marcelino Varona, Jr. added.
Garino said that recent editions of the event had attracted as many as 10,000 people to Ron Turley Field on Hohokam Drive.
Other Arizona cities have cancelled Fourth of July events, but are still planning fireworks displays. Garino said that wasn’t an option in Nogales.
“If you look at (it) this way, you don’t have the park, you just have the fireworks, I can assure you that the parking lot at Walmart, Home Depot, the Oasis (Cinema), all of them are going to be crowded looking at the fireworks,” the mayor said.
Marcel Bachelier, the city’s parks and recreation director, said he thought the city would be able to get most of its money refunded for the fireworks.
“There’s going to be a lot of people disappointed in me today, because there’s not going to be any fireworks,” Garino said. “But this isn’t something that we (brought) upon ourselves, we have to take care of the citizens.”