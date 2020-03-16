Walking out of their last classes before spring break on Friday, local Pima Community College students left campus not knowing whether they’ll be headed back to classrooms or online learning systems on March 25, when courses are scheduled to resume after the break.
“I don’t know what to expect,” said Fatima Chaira, a PCC student from Rio Rico who is taking three classes this semester.
Chaira said that instructors in her Friday class, financial accounting, had told her to check her email for updates on a potential transition to virtual learning in response to the spread of the new coronavirus.
Students of all ages in the local area, not to mention the rest of the country and world, have been left in limbo by the spreading coronavirus pandemic.
Public K-12 school students in Nogales and Rio Rico went on spring break last week thinking they’d return to class on Monday, March 16, before that date was pushed back to at least March 30 by a state-mandated closure announced Sunday.
The University of Arizona in Tucson also went on spring break last week, and as the pandemic grew, the UA first announced it would delay the resumption of classes by two days, then decided to move all classes online starting March 18.
And Tucson-based PCC, which started its spring break a week later, announced last Friday that the vacation would be extended by two days until Wednesday, March 25, and that in-person classes “will switch to virtual when possible.”
But, as of Monday morning, neither the PCC nor the University of Arizona South campuses in Nogales had followed their counterparts in Tucson in declaring a large-scale move to online learning.
Brian Nelson, program manager for PCC in Nogales, said in an email on Monday that the school’s approximately 46 class sections in Nogales were set to continue in their regular format. “However,” he wrote, “due to the fluid nature of the COVID-19 situation, it is possible that classes will be converted to online for two or more weeks.”
On Monday afternoon, after this story was published online and sent to press, PCC said in a news release that it had “suspended face-to-face student and public services through March 27, 2020… at all locations.”
“Spring classes will resume on Wednesday, March 25, with as many as possible moving to virtual instruction,” the release said.
And a statement posted to the Santa Cruz Center website said the center would be closed from March 19-27.
For the most part, students interviewed Friday said they weren’t too concerned about the possibility of going online.
“I took a few classes online this semester and I would have to get used to it, but I mean, it’s whatever,” said Israel Bonilla, a sophomore at PCC who is studying towards a law degree.
Juan Peña, a business administration student at PCC, said that something would be lost if in-person classes transition to virtual learning.
“It’s not the same when you’re doing a class online and you have the instructor physically,” he said, but added that he didn’t think a transition to online courses it would change his experience drastically.
“It wouldn’t affect me personally,” Peña said, “but maybe it would affect other students.”
Ronnie Peacock, who teaches history at PCC locations in Nogales and Tucson, said that her classes were already using lots of online resources through the D2L learning platform.
Peacock said she planned to work from her home office in Tucson as her Tucson-based classes transition to online and she’s prepared to do the same for Nogales classes. She added that she’ll turn class time into virtual office hours for students whose courses transition to virtual learning.
“They’re already doing online stuff, they’re accessing the management system, they’re accessing the internet to do all their coursework, so a transition for me will be very easy,” Peacock said. “For faculty who don’t use the learning management system it’s going to be a much bigger leap in this next week to deal with this.”
Daniella Carrillo, a second-year student at PCC, said that a switch to online learning could make classes more difficult for visual learnings like herself. She said she benefits most from in-person instruction in courses like math and accounting, but wouldn’t mind doing elective courses online.
Carrillo, who hopes to transfer to the UA next year in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in business administration, said the uncertainty is “a little bit nerve-racking, because it’s the fate of my grade and my credits.”
On Monday morning, two days before UA South classes were set to resume in Nogales, Student Services Coordinator Alan Aguirre said he wasn’t sure whether local classes would be held in-person or online.
“We have a good amount of students, but the numbers are so much larger (in Tucson),” Nelson, the PCC program manager, told the NI on Friday. “They’re trying to really keep large groups from congregating at campuses. When you have classes (in Tucson), you have thousands of people that are congregating. We have classes morning, afternoon, and evening so you don’t get thousands of people clustered together.”