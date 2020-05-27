Santa Cruz County added 45 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to data posted Wednesday at 5 p.m. by the County Health Services Department.
The new numbers show 239 total confirmed cases among county residents, up from 194 on Tuesday evening. There were also 80 recoveries, meaning there were 159 known active infections among county residents.
Of the county’s cases, 126 were in males and 113 in females – a turnaround from the earlier days of the pandemic when local infections in women outnumbered those in men, sometimes by a more than a two-to-one margin.
The county’s Wednesday update showed 132 infections in people ages 20 to 44, and 51 cases in those ages 45 to 64. Another 31 people 19 or younger had tested positive, and 25 local residents 65 or older had a confirmed case of COVID-19.
Arizona Department of Health Services statistics, which were last updated when the county had 188 confirmed cases, gave Santa Cruz the fourth-highest rate of infection in the state, with 354 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents.
However, because local coronavirus testing hasn’t kept up with much of the rest of the state, Santa Cruz County has the second-highest positive test among Arizona’s 15 counties.
According to the state data available Wednesday, 16.5 percent of county residents who had taken the test for active COVID-19 infections had tested positive, which was better than only Navajo County, which had a positive test rate of 18.4 percent. The state average was 6.6 percent.
The county’s updated numbers still showed no coronavirus-related deaths among local residents as of Wednesday evening. Hospitalizations are tracked by the state, which reported four people from Santa Cruz County having been hospitalized for COVID-19, with two having been added since last week.