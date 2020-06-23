The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department reported 1,540 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up from 1,217 a week earlier on June 16.
It's the first day that the case total broke 1,500 in the local community.
Another eight county residents were hospitalized with severe cases of the disease over the past week, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 68.
And one COVID-19 death was registered in the past week, for a total of 13.
The dramatic rise in confirmed cases in Santa Cruz and Yuma counties in recent weeks led Gov. Doug Ducey to make particular note of border communities in a COVID-19 news conference last week.
At last week's conference, Ducey gave local governments the power to require face coverings in public. Both Santa Cruz County and the City of Nogales passed mask mandates shortly after.
The County Health Services Department also reported a leap in recovered cases on Tuesday to 657, up from 306 recoveries on June 10. That means that of the 1,540 total infections recorded as of Tuesday, 883 were active.
It's not clear how recoveries are measured or how often they're updated. The 306 recoveries were unchanged from June 10 to June 21.
(Note: On June 10, the number of confirmed infections in Santa Cruz County was 817. That means that since June 10, the number of reported infections increased by 723 and the number of reported recoveries grew by 351.)
While Santa Cruz County reported few COVID-19 infections in April and early May, cases began to surge in late May and early June, approximately two weeks after the governor's stay-at-home order expired on May 15.