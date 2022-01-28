The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department added 1,719 new confirmed COVID-19 cases to its dashboard during the week ending Thursday – an average of 246 new cases per day.
That was up from a daily average of 206 cases during the seven-day period ending Thursday, Jan. 20, and 132 cases per day during the week ending Thursday, Jan. 13.
In December, the county added new confirmed cases at a rate of around 21 per day.
The county’s number of COVID-related hospitalizations has shot up of late: the health department logged 25 new hospitalizations during the week ending Thursday after added only 10 during the first three weeks of the year. However, the recent jump was largely fueled by the addition of 17 hospitalizations on Friday, Jan. 21 – a jump that the county’s health services director said didn’t correspond to any sudden change he had noticed, and which the Arizona Department of Health Services said was likely due to an update in its record-keeping.
The number of new COVID-related deaths reported by the County Health Services Department has remained low relative to the booming number of new infections. The department increased its COVID death toll by one during the week ending Thursday. A total of three deaths have been reported since the start of the year.
