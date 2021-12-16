The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department reported 133 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, along with three virus-related deaths and six hospitalizations, during the week ending Thursday.
Those numbers brought the county’s pandemic totals to 10,258 cases, 202 deaths and 665 hospitalizations.
The number of new cases during the past week breaks down to an average of 19 per day. That marked the first time since the current rise in infections began in November that the average number of cases during a week ending Thursday dropped below 20 per day.
During the previous five weeks, the daily average of new cases was 25.6, 33.3, 27.1, 22.3 and 26.3.
Still, the slight decline in local cases comes as the nation awaits the full impact of the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 that is contributing to case surges in countries like Great Britain, where omicron cases are doubling every two to three days and pandemic-record case numbers have been reported on a daily basis this week.
Jeff Terrell, Santa Cruz County’s health services director, said that his office had not confirmed any omicron cases among local residents as of Thursday.
The Associated Press reported that: “In addition to hints that it’s more contagious, early data suggest omicron may be milder but better at evading vaccines – making booster shots more crucial. Experts have urged caution in particular on drawing conclusions about how mild it is because hospitalizations lag behind infections and so many variables contribute to how sick people get.”
Citing local news outlets in Arizona, the AP also reported Thursday that the Arizona Department of Health Services had asked the federal government for medical staffing for at least seven rural hospitals.
“Hospitals in cities including Yuma, Douglas and Sierra Vista are in need of nurses for COVID-19 and emergency room patients, according to an official request form,” the AP reported, noting that the state’s rise in hospitalizations is due to COVID-19 as well as people who delayed treatment for other issues needing crucial care.
