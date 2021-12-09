The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department reported three new COVID-19-related deaths among community members and 11 new hospitalizations during the seven days ending Dec. 9.
By comparison, the department counted six deaths and 29 hospitalizations during the entire month of November, and a total of eight deaths and 40 hospitalizations during the three-month period of August through October.
Meanwhile, the County Health Services Department reported 184 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the seven days leading up to Thursday. That was up from 156 cases confirmed during the previous week ending on a Thursday.
The latest figures brought the county’s pandemic totals to 10,125 cases, 199 deaths and 659 hospitalizations.
At the state level, Arizona has also seen a recent rise in coronavirus cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University data showed the state’s seven-day rolling average of daily deaths rising over the past two weeks, increasing from 46.6 on Nov. 22 to 64.9 on Monday, The Associated Press reported. The rolling average of daily new cases also rose during the same period, increasing from about 3,964 to about 4,044.
The AP also reported that there were 2,753
COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient hospital beds statewide as of Wednesday, down slightly from 2,800 on Tuesday, the high so far during the latest surge of the disease.
“Hospitals statewide are crowded with both virus and non-virus patients,” the AP reported, citing state data showing that only 6 percent of inpatient beds were available as of Tuesday.
Omicron in Arizona
On Wednesday, the Arizona Department of Health Services, along with Yavapai County Community Health Services, announced that they had confirmed Arizona’s first known case of the COVID-19 omicron variant.
“Much remains unknown about the omicron variant at this time, including whether it is more transmissible and more capable of producing severe illness than the delta variant,” ADHS Interim Director Don Herrington said in a news release. “We do know that current COVID-19 vaccines have remained very effective against delta and other variants, and I strongly encourage Arizonans to get vaccinated if they aren’t already and make sure they’re current on their booster dose if they are fully vaccinated.”
Also on Wednesday, ADHS began reporting statewide COVID-19 case and death rates by vaccination status.
According to the report, unvaccinated people in Arizona were 3.9 more times as likely to test positive for COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people and 15.2 times more likely to die from COVID-19.
The department said the report will be updated every two weeks, the AP reported, adding that the report begins on June 20, which is when Herrington said the delta variant because the dominant variant in Arizona.
The report does not offer county-level data on case and death rates by vaccination status.