County data released Thursday evening showed 67 more COVID-19 infections and two additional deaths confirmed among local residents since the day before.
The two deaths bring the county’s total to three. The first, announced Monday, involved a man older than 65. There were no details immediately available about the other two.
There were 527 confirmed COVID-19 cases among Santa Cruz County residents as of 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the county data. That was up from 460 cases on Wednesday and 254 a week earlier.
The surge in local infections follows Gov. Doug Ducey’s decision to let his stay-at-home order expire on May 15, which came after moves to allow bars and restaurants to reopen and to ease restrictions on other businesses. The jump in cases also comes on the heels of the long Memorial Day weekend.
On May 14, the day before the stay-at-home order lapsed, there were 69 confirmed COVID-19 infections among county residents.
Of the total number of cases attributed to Santa Cruz County residents on Thursday, 199 had recovered, the county reported, meaning that there were 328 known active infections among local residents.
According to statistics posted Thursday morning by the Arizona Department of Health Services, 1,506 county residents had been tested for an active COVID-19 infection, an increase of 604 since a week earlier.
The county’s rate of testing was 323.9 per 10,000 residents as of Thursday morning, slightly below the state average of 348.3. Of Arizona’s 15 counties, Santa Cruz ranked 10th in its rate of testing, just behind Cochise (326.4) and Maricopa (329.1). The county ranked 12th a week earlier, and 14th a week before that.
Santa Cruz County had the highest positive test rate for active COVID-19 infections among Arizona’s 15 counties at 23.2 percent, according to Thursday’s state numbers. That means that nearly one in four local residents who were tested for an infection tested positive.
That was up from 17.6 percent on May 28 and 14 percent on May 21. The statewide positive test rate on Thursday was 6.9 percent.
In Nogales, Sonora, there had been 384 cases confirmed and 31 deaths as of Wednesday evening, according to the state health secretary. On May 28, there were 270 confirmed cases and 19 deaths in the city.