Members of the public who wish to attend the next Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors meeting will have to do so by telephone.
In observance of federal guidelines against gatherings of more than 10 people, the county said in an announcement, the public will not be allowed in the room for the supervisors’ meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7 in Nogales.
Instead, community members who wish to listen will need to call (669) 900-6833 and enter the meeting ID number 250 684 868. All incoming calls will be muted, the county said.
For years, the supervisors have resisted calls to stream their meetings online, even as new technology has made it increasingly simple and other local government bodies such as the Nogales City Council and SCVUSD governing board have offered online viewing of their meetings.
Community members who wish to speak during the call to the public at Tuesday’s supervisors meeting must email Board Clerk Tara Hampton at thampton@santacruzcountyaz.gov with their name and phone number, and identify the date of the meeting they wish to speak at, as well as the agenda item number and title that they wish to speak about.
Comments or questions should be sent no later than 5 p.m. on the Monday before the board meeting, the county said.
See a copy of the board’s April 7 agenda here.
County suspends recycling program
In addition, the county government said in an announcement that it has closed its recycling stations and suspended recycling efforts until further notice.
The closure includes recycling sites in Tubac, Rio Rico, Patagonia and Sonoita, the county said, adding that its dump sites are open and will continue to operate as usual.
People with questions are encouraged to call Public Works Director Jesus Valdez at (520) 375-7830.