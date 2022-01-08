The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department added more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 to its tallies for the third consecutive day on Saturday.
Figures posted to the department’s dashboard on Saturday showed 156 more confirmed infections among county residents than the day before. That followed one-day jumps of 153 cases on Friday and 109 on Thursday.
By comparison, the county added an average of 21 cases per day during the month of December.
The sudden spike in local infections comes as the United States and many other countries around the world experience an explosion in COVID-19 cases driven by the fast-spreading omicron variant.
In addition to being more transmissible that other strains of the disease, omicron “more readily infects those who have been vaccinated or had previously been infected by prior versions of the virus,” The Associated Press reported. “However, early studies show omicron is less likely to cause severe illness than the previous delta variant, and vaccination and a booster still offer strong protection from serious illness, hospitalization and death.”
In Santa Cruz County, which has a high rate of vaccination against COVID-19, the number of coronavirus-related deaths has not increased along with the jump in cases – at least so far. The County Health Services Department has not added any new deaths to its records since Dec. 28.
Confirmed hospitalizations of local residents for the disease have increased by nine since Dec. 28, with three added to the health services department’s dashboard on Saturday.
Where to get vaccinated and/or tested in Santa Cruz County
• The Mariposa Community Health Center offers COVID-19 vaccinations and testing. More information at (520) 281-1550.
• Santa Cruz County provides walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations and testing at its facility at 275 Rio Rico Dr., in partnership with the Ambulnz/DocGo Medical Group. Vaccinations are available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Testing is done 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday. Call (520) 375-7900 for more information.
• Beginning Jan. 10, booster vaccine doses for people 12 and older will be available 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the Mexican Consulate in Nogales, 135 W. Cardwell St. The shots are being offered on a walk-in basis in partnership with Old Town Health. More information at (520) 287-2521.
• The NextCare Urgent Care clinic at 298 W. Mariposa Rd. provides testing. Phone: (520) 394-7388.
• Embry Health offers drive-up testing at Kino Park in Nogales on weekdays. Make an appointment at embryhealth.com. More information at (480) 376-2170.
• Local pharmacies also provide tests and/or vaccines.