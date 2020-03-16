As Democratic voters head to the polls Tuesday to participate in their party’s Presidential Preference Election, county officials say they have implemented precautionary steps in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
County Manager Jennifer St. John said they aren’t expecting large crowds to gather at the local voting centers on Tuesday, but are still taking preventative measures to protect the voters who do turn out to cast an in-person ballot.
The voting centers, she said, will be equipped with supplies including bleach wipes, gloves, disinfectant sprays and paper towels to clean the centers throughout the day and help prevent the spread of illnesses.
“We are also requesting that voters practice social distancing when they go into a polling place,” St. John said, adding that the county has also encouraged early voting in the previous weeks leading up to the election.
Ballot boxes will be located as close as possible to the centers’ front entrances for early voters who just need to drop their ballot at a poll on election day, she said.
“Based on the voter turnout in the November election, the continuing rise in early ballots voted and the fact that only Democrats are allowed to vote in this election, we do not anticipate crowds at the polls,” St. John said.
She added that all voting centers will operate under regular hours and locations around the county.
Slightly more than half of the county’s voters are registered with the Democratic Party, and 13,552 were registered prior to the Feb. 18 deadline to participate in Tuesday’s primary, according to data previously provided by the County Recorder’s Office.
In terms of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported Monday that 18 cases of the disease had been confirmed in the state, though none were from Santa Cruz County. Still, the results of dozens of tests were pending and the testing process for coronavirus is far from comprehensive.
Louisiana and Georgia have postponed their presidential primaries scheduled for March due to coronavirus concerns, but last Friday, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs issued a joint announcement with the chief elections officers in Florida, Illinois and Ohio saying that the four states would hold their Democratic presidential primaries as planned on March 17.
“Unlike concerts, sporting events or other mass gatherings where large groups of people travel long distances to congregate in a confined space for an extended period of time, polling locations see people from a nearby community coming into and out of the building for a short duration,” the statement said.
However, on Monday, Ohio’s governor and secretary of state sought a court order Monday to postpone in-person voting in that state until June 2.