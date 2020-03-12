The World Health Organization declared a pandemic and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued a declaration of public health emergency this week in response to the spreading coronavirus that had infected approximately 128,000 people and killed more than 4,700 worldwide.
But as of Thursday, no infections had been detected in Santa Cruz County and no one in the county had even been tested for the virus, according to Jeff Terrell, the county’s health services director.
“As of right now, we’re still at zero,” Terrell said late Thursday morning, adding: “Not to say that can’t change in like 20 minutes. But right now, we still have no active cases and no suspect cases.”
The lack of recorded cases or tests doesn’t necessarily mean that nobody in the county has been infected, however. COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, results in only mild or moderate symptoms in most people, making it possible that someone carrying the virus wouldn’t know to seek treatment or testing.
Speaking at a news conference on Monday, Dr. Cara Christ, the state director of health services, acknowledged that Arizona’s single-digit number of officially reported coronavirus cases is “the tip of the iceberg,” since many people don’t seek health care for respiratory illnesses.
Concerns over the rapid spread of the illness and its potentially deadly effects – especially for susceptible populations like the elderly and people with existing health issues – have led to quarantines, travel bans, and the cancellation or suspension of sports tournaments, concerts and classes around the world. Terrell said that while individuals in Santa Cruz County could decide on their own to cancel their gatherings, he hadn’t heard of any cancellations and his office isn’t recommending any.
“Right now, there’s nothing out there that we’re cancelling. We’re not closing schools, we’re not doing any of that stuff, we’re not recommending that – as of yet,” he said.
Terrell also spoke about the coronavirus during Tuesday’s regular meeting of the County Board of Supervisors. “Public health officials are still saying it’s a low risk, so nobody needs to panic yet,” he said, clarifying that while it’s a low risk for healthy individuals, “we still have to keep an eye out” for the elderly and people with compromised immune systems.
At the Nogales Senior Center, volunteer administrator Arnoldo Montiel he’s taking extra precautions with the seniors who gather there for meals, such as talking with them daily about what’s happening with the virus, and making them wash their hands when they arrive for lunch, after they eat and when they leave.
“We’re feeding almost 70 people a day and they’re all in close proximity,” he said, adding later: “We’re trying to do as much precautionary stuff as we can — we’re trying to keep these people safe.”
“We’re rubbing everything down with antiseptics, we’re using a lot of Purell, a lot of Clorox on the floors and bathrooms,” Montiel said. They’re also asking people who are sick to stay home and seek medical attention for flu-like symptoms. “And not touching their face, that’s the big one with them,” he said.
During Tuesday’s county meeting, Terrell reiterated calls for people to wash their hands thoroughly, avoid touching their face, and to cough/sneeze either into their sleeve or into a tissue that is immediately thrown away.
If people don’t have immediate access to a sink for hand-washing, they should use hand-sanitizer with at least 60-percent alcohol content. And Terrell said people should disinfect surfaces with Lysol or Clorox wipes – a practice that has caused some local retailers to run short of supplies.
On its way?
At a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Doug Ducey said he was declaring a public health emergency in the state, a move he called “a procedural step to remain ahead of the virus.”
The declaration does not limit people’s movements or affect large public gatherings. Instead, Ducey said, it “allows the state to quickly tap into additional health resources, when needed.”
Local residents might recall that Ducey declared a public health emergency in Santa Cruz County in July 2017 after a breach in the cross-border sewer line north of Nogales. The declaration did not affect day-to-day life, but did free up $200,000 in state funding to deal with the problem.
Ducey also issued an executive order on Wednesday that his office said in a news release “is aimed at protecting Arizonans and populations at high-risk of serious complications from this virus.”
Among other things, the order requires insurance companies to waive copays and deductibles for people receiving coronavirus-related treatment, and mandates symptom checks of healthcare workers and visitors at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Speaking at the same news conference on Wednesday, Christ, the health services chief, said Arizona had nine positive cases – two that were confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and seven that were presumptive positive tests from the state lab.
That was up from six confirmed cases on Monday.
A total of 115 people in Arizona had been tested as of Thursday morning, with 82 having been ruled out and 24 still pending results.
In the neighboring Mexican state of Sonora, officials issued a video statement Wednesday saying that there had been no positive cases detected in the state, and the nation as a whole had seen only 12 confirmed cases and no deaths as of Thursday – compared to nearly 1,300 confirmed cases and 38 deaths in the United States.
However, skeptics have cast doubt on the thoroughness of Mexico’s testing and suggest there could be a significant number of undetected cases in the country.
Terrell said the Santa Cruz County Health Services Department had received several calls from local residents wondering if they needed to be tested. However, he said, none of them fit the case definition that would trigger a test.
Still, he noted that the coronavirus situation is changing constantly and rapidly, and as a cautionary tale, he noted that Pima County’s positive test result came just hours after a news conference on Monday at which Pima officials said there hadn’t been any cases there yet.
“I’ve got a feeling, no matter what, it’s going to be here eventually, it’s going to make it’s way through,” Terrell said.
(Reporting from The Associated Press, Capitol News Service and Bloomberg News contributed to this story.)