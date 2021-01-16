Local authorities say they will receive a larger-than-expected allocation of COVID-19 vaccines next week and have opened an online registration site for those eligible to receive the shots.
In a news release issued Saturday morning, the county government said a new allotment of the Moderna vaccine is set to arrive next week that will include 1,400 first doses for public safety officers and people 75 or older. That is significantly more than the 200 doses that county and local health officials previously anticipated.
Local residents eligible to receive the doses – police officers and people 75 and older – can start the registration process here.
“This is not an appointment portal, but will expedite the appointment and final registration process,” the county said, adding that the portal will be available 24 hours a day, including the Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday on Monday, Jan. 20.
People in the categories noted above who already registered last week by phone or email do not need to register again.
The vaccines will be given by appointment only beginning Wednesday, Jan. 20. The administration of the vaccines is being managed by the Mariposa Community Health Center.
In addition, the county said that 1,000 second doses are slated to arrive next week for those healthcare and emergency response workers who were already given the first dose.
The county is currently in Phase 1B of vaccine distribution, though limiting the shots to the 1B subgroups of public safety officers and people 75 and older. In addition, healthcare and emergency response workers who are part of priority group 1A but who did not already receive a shot can still be vaccinated.
The 1B priority group also includes education and childcare workers, and people working in what are deemed to be essential services or critical industries. Last Wednesday, the CDC and a state group recommended opening up vaccination to those 65 and older beginning on Jan. 19.
However, Santa Cruz County has yet confirmed an expansion of vaccine eligibility.
"More information about vaccine eligibility and the vaccine distribution process for the remaining populations in Phase 1B and future phases will be shared as soon as it becomes available," the county said on Saturday.
State data showed that 1,853 people had received a COVID-19 vaccine shot in Santa Cruz County as of Saturday, though doses administered during the previous 24 hours were not necessarily included in the count.