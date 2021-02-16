COVID-19 vaccination appointments originally scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17 at the county-run clinic in Nogales have been postponed to Saturday, Feb. 20 due to shipment delays.
A post published on the Santa Cruz County Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon notified the public that extreme weather conditions on the East Coast had delayed shipment of the latest vaccine allotments.
The rescheduled appointments on Saturday will all take place at the City of Nogales Recreational Center, located at 1500 N. Hohokam Dr., at the same time they were originally scheduled on Wednesday.
For more information, contact the Mariposa Community Health Center or the Santa Cruz County Health Department at (520) 375-7626.