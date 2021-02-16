All appointments this week at the county-run COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Nogales have been postponed due to shipping delays caused by winter storms on the East Coast.
In an announcement Wednesday, the county said the bad weather had derailed the arrival of this week’s shipment of Moderna vaccines to Santa Cruz County. Local authorities had been expecting 1,800 doses to arrive this week, 1,300 of which were destined to be second doses.
On Tuesday, the county announced that Wednesday’s vaccine appointments at the City of Nogales Recreation Center had been pushed back to Saturday, apparently in hopes that the doses would arrive today. But in the announcement issued Wednesday afternoon, the county said that all appointments scheduled this week through Sunday, Feb. 21, would be rescheduled for the following week.
“Individuals will be notified by phone and informed of their rescheduled appointment date/time,” the statement said, adding: “It is important to note that all rescheduled appointments will meet the Moderna clinical guidelines for the second dose timeframe.”
According to information posted to the Centers for Disease Control website, people should receive two doses of the Moderna vaccine at least 28 days apart.
“Second doses should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible,” the CDC says, adding: “There is no maximum interval between the first and second dose.”
State data published Wednesday showed that 8,779 people had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Santa Cruz County, with 1,766 people having been fully vaccinated with two doses. It wasn’t clear if those numbers included people in the local community who have been vaccinated by Walgreens as part of a federal program.
For more information, contact the Santa Cruz County Health Department at (520) 375-7626.