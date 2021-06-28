Santa Cruz County’s coronavirus numbers stood at 8,047 confirmed cases, 571 hospitalizations and 180 deaths as of Monday.
Those figures from the County Health Services Department marked one-week increases of 11 cases and three hospitalizations, though it’s not certain exactly when those cases occurred. COVID-19 infections, deaths and hospitalizations are not necessarily confirmed during the week, or even the month, that they occur, due to reporting lags.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths among county residents remained unchanged for the fifth-consecutive week.
Data posted Monday by the Arizona Department of Health Services showed that 34,633 people had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Santa Cruz County. Of those, 31,093 had been fully vaccinated.
That meant that during the previous week, 1,114 additional people in the county had received a vaccine shot, and 918 had become fully vaccinated.
In Nogales, Sonora, there had been 4,857 total confirmed cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and 515 deaths as of Monday, the Sonora state government reported. Those figures marked one-week increases of 57 cases and one death.
The city remained in yellow status, signifying “medium risk” on Mexico’s four-color system for gauging the public health risk of COVID-19. The scale goes green, yellow, orange and red, from lowest to highest risk.
This week, vaccination efforts in the city are focused on providing second shots of the Pfizer vaccine to people in the 50-to-59 age group.
The newspaper El Sol de Hermosillo reported last Friday that 31 percent of the adult population of the state of Sonora had received a shot of COVID-19 vaccine, and that the state averages in Mexico ranged from 27 to 36 percent.
Arizona Department of Health Services reported Monday that 49.3 percent of the state’s total population had received at least one dose of a vaccine.