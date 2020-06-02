The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department reported 425 confirmed COVID-19 infections at 5 p.m. Tuesday, an increase of nearly 100 cases since Monday morning.
Of the total cases, 170 were listed as recovered, meaning the number of known active cases among county residents was 255.
There was still just one reported death of a local resident due to COVID-19: a man over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions whose death was confirmed by the county government on Monday.
The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS), which was only accounting for 365 of the county's cases as of Tuesday, reported that seven of the cases had resulted in hospitalization.
Nogales, Sonora has also seen a jump in COVID-19 cases this week, with 57 new infections confirmed on Monday. That brought the city’s total number of cases to 362. There have been 23 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Nogales, Sonora.
It wasn’t clear exactly when the 99 new cases in Santa Cruz County in the past two days were tested. The daily numbers fluctuate, with reports sometimes taking days to be filed with the state. And even the ADHS says that some illnesses within the past four to seven days may have yet to be reported.
But there there is a general upward trend in Arizona as a whole, which last week saw a single-day record of 635 positive cases reported from tests conducted on May 26.
Using a seven-day average, the Biodesign Institute at Arizona State University, which keeps its own records apart from ADHS, says the state is generating an average of 519 new cases a day. By contrast, on May 15, when Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home order expired, the average new cases was 378 a day.
And that move followed Ducey agreeing to allow bars and restaurants to reopen and to ease restrictions on other businesses.
Will Humble, executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association, told Capitol Media Services the figures give him some concern.
“What it tells me ... is that the stay-at-home order was working, because when it ended, it started popping back up again,” he said.
But Humble, himself a former state health director, said the trend also says something else.
“I’m afraid there's no seasonal effect, or not a significant one,” he said.
“I would have expected to see a moderating effect because of the really high temperatures over the last two weeks," Humble explained. “Instead, you see this uptick in cases starting on the 26th which continues today.”
What makes the 26th significant, he said, is that the stay-at-home order ended on May 15.
From there, there's an incubation period of about a week. And then, Humble said, it can take four to six days for lab tests to come back.
Ducey spokesman Patrick Ptak said his boss is having no second thoughts on the decisions he made to ease business and travel restrictions.
“The governor stands by his actions,” he said, noting that Ducey's decisions have been guided by recommendations of public health experts and criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine what restrictions can be lifted.
And, he said, the numbers are no surprise.
“As we continue to increase testing and slowly phase in reopening, we expect to see continued cases of COVID-19,” Ptak said, adding that “our hospitals are well equipped and have the capacity to ensure anyone who needs health care has access to it.”
A spokeswoman for current state Health Director Cara Christ echoed the comments about the expectation of continued cases of the virus.
“We know COVID-19 is still in our community, and we encourage everyone to take steps to remain healthy, especially those most vulnerable to COVID-19,” said Holly Poynter. She did not answer questions of whether Christ believes the easing of restrictions was a mistake.