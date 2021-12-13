Santa Cruz County has confirmed the 200th death of a local resident due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
As of Monday, the County Health Services Department was reporting 10,201 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 662 total hospitalizations among community members, in addition to the 200 deaths.
A breakdown of the local COVID-19 death numbers illustrates the particularly dangerous threat the disease poses to older people.
County statistics show that 141 of the COVID-19 deaths, or 70.5 percent, have been among people ages 65 and up. That age group’s share of the total number of infections in Santa Cruz County is only 14 percent.
Fifty-one deaths – 25.5 percent of the total – have been reported in people between 45 and 64, an age group that has seen 37 percent of the county’s confirmed infections.
Another eight deaths – 4 percent – have been reported among residents between 20 and 44. Meanwhile, 37 percent of the county’s total infections have been confirmed in that age group.
No coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed among local residents 19 or younger, though 21 percent of the county’s total COVID-19 infections have been recorded in that age group.
Monday’s statistics published by the County Health Services Department represented one-week increases of 157 cases, four deaths and eight hospitalizations.
At the state level, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 2,391 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the first time in 13 days that the number dropped below 3,000.
The Associated Press reported that figures posted to the ADHS coronavirus dashboard showed 2,749 COVID-19 patients occupying Arizona’s hospital inpatient beds as of Friday, down from the surge’s peak of 2,800 the previous Sunday.
“Arizona’s virus-related hospitalizations remain far below the pandemic peak of 5,082 last January but hospitals are more crowded now because of larger numbers of non-virus patients also being treated,” the AP reported.
