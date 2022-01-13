County, state hit all-time daily highs for COVID-19
Nogales International
Santa Cruz County health officials reported 122 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday alone, continuing a trend of three-digit daily case numbers that began Jan. 6.
During the week leading up to Thursday, the county reported 131 cases per day on average, with a one-week total of 917 cases – a notably higher count compared to pre-holiday reports. By comparison, in the week between Dec. 17 and Dec. 23, the county reported just 73 new cases.
This week, both Santa Cruz County and the state of Arizona reached daily pandemic record highs. On Tuesday, the Santa Cruz County Department of Health Services added 165 new cases to its COVID-19 dashboard – the highest daily case count recorded so far in the pandemic, according to data maintained by the NI that’s based on the department’s daily tallies.
Meanwhile, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 18,783 new infections on Wednesday morning alone – an all-time statewide high, according to The Associated Press.
On Thursday morning, the state officially surpassed 25,000 deaths related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Amid surging cases and continuing deaths, hospitals across the state and country are reporting stress under a flood of demand for inpatient care.
Dr. Marjorie Bessel, the chief clinical officer for Banner Health – the largest hospital chain in Arizona with facilities in Green Valley and Tucson – told reporters on Wednesday that patients hospitalized for COVID-19 were largely unvaccinated.
“Nearly a third of our inpatient beds are now occupied by COVID or suspected COVID patients. Roughly 90 percent of those COVID patients are unvaccinated,” Bessel said during her online news conference.
She also noted contagion among staff contracting the virus – worsening the shortage of healthcare workers.
In Santa Cruz County, hospitalizations are increasing, though not as rapidly as they have during previous surges. Five new hospitalizations were reported over the week ending Thursday, according to county data. By comparison, the county recorded 20 new hospitalizations in the week leading up to Jan. 14, 2021.
Over this past week, the county has reported one new death related to COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 207 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Since March 2020, health officials have reported a total of 11,793 COVID-19 cases and 679 related hospitalizations among Santa Cruz County residents.
As the surge of the omicron variant continues, the demand for testing far outweighs the strained supply of PCR and rapid tests. One NI staff member was told a PCR test turnaround would take three to five days at NextCare Urgent Care center on Mariposa Road. Earlier this month, a co-worker waited six days for the result of her test – which turned out to be positive.
Long lines were also observed at Kino Park Place, where Embry Health has established a testing site in front of the chamber of commerce building.
Each site provides both rapid and PCR tests. The Walgreens on Grand Avenue also provides rapid and PCR testing services, though appointments were unavailable Thursday, according to the pharmacy’s online portal.
Mariposa Community Health Center offers both types of tests, though it reserves its rapid test kits primarily for health care workers and first responders, and it has had trouble maintaining a supply of PCR kits to use with other community members.