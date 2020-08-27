While gyms, movie theaters and bars offering restaurant-style service were cleared to reopen in nine of Arizona’s 15 counties on Thursday, their counterparts in Santa Cruz County will have to wait a little longer.
Benchmark data released Thursday morning by the Arizona Department of Health Services put the majority of the state’s counties, including Pima and Maricopa, in the “moderate” category for the second consecutive week in terms of COVID-19 spread. That meant the aforementioned businesses could reopen with reduced capacity and a number of other preventative measures in place.
But while Santa Cruz County met reopening standards on two of three benchmark categories – new cases per 100,000 residents and hospital visits for COVID-like illness – it had not shown two consecutive weeks of positive test rates at 10 percent or below.
Still, the county’s positive test rate for the week of Aug. 9-15, the most recent seven-day period reported, was 8.4 percent, following a week in which it was 11.2 percent. That means affected businesses could potentially reopen when the benchmark data is updated on Thursday, Sept. 3, if the positive test rate is again below 10 percent and the other benchmarks remain favorable.
Schools, however, will have to wait at least another two weeks for local benchmarks to reach state standards for returning to in-person instruction. That’s because the positive test rate threshold for schools is 7 percent, a level that the county didn’t achieve in either of the two most recent weeks.
Still, unlike businesses, schools are not compelled to follow the state benchmarks, which serve as recommendations rather than requirements.
In addition, it’s possible that the state could update its numbers and adjust Santa Cruz County’s positive test rates for either of the previous two weeks.
The state is “constantly updating the data” as it receives results from labs that were not previously reporting through its electronic channels, Jeff Terrell, the county’s health services director, said on Thursday morning.
Still, he said he wasn’t sure if there would be any change to the county’s benchmark data posted on Thursday.
Statewide, only four counties – Apache, Greenlee, La Paz and Yavapai – had met the three benchmarks for schools as of Thursday.
During a school board meeting on Tuesday, Superintendent David Verdugo of the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District reaffirmed plans to implement hybrid online/in-person instruction on Oct. 12, as long as the benchmarks are being met. Expressing optimism about the current direction of the data, he proposed a potential timeline for initiating fall sports at Rio Rico High School on a staggered basis starting Sept. 7.
However, after Thursday’s benchmark data was released by the state, SCVUSD spokeswoman Shannon Enciso reiterated that athletics would not begin until the benchmarks are met.
The Oct. 12 date for bringing students back to campus for hybrid learning, still more than seven weeks away, was not affected.
“The current data reinforces the cautious approach the district is taking and waiting until the end of quarter one to begin hybrid in-person instruction on Oct. 12,” Enciso wrote in an email.
The Nogales Unified School District has not announced a target date for resuming in-person instruction, and Superintendent Fernando Parra confirmed on Thursday that NUSD is still holding off on setting one.
As for fall sports at Nogales High School, Eric Sowle, the NHS athletic coordinator, said teams would not be allowed to begin conditioning or practices “until in-person/hybrid learning is offered to students.”
In the meantime, all competitions and games have been cancelled through mid-September as NHS awaits word on a start date for in-person/hybrid learning, Soule said in an email.
