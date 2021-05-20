The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors put an end to the countywide mask mandate during a special meeting on Wednesday afternoon.
Moving forward, county officials only recommend that people wear a face covering if they have not yet been fully vaccinated or if they’re in a public space where they cannot maintain a distance of at least six feet from other people.
The recommendation for face masks also extends to health care settings, schools, congregate facilities and public transportation.
The county’s resolution allows private and public entities to set their own stricter standards for masking and social distancing, and to refuse access to those who do not comply with their policies.
The board of supervisors first imposed a mask mandate in all unincorporated areas of the county through a proclamation that went into effect shortly on June 19, 2020, at the height of the pandemic. That mandate was effectively rendered moot by an executive order issued March 25 by Gov. Doug Ducey that forbade cities and counties from requiring mask use in public spaces, though the county’s mask rule remained in effect until Wednesday’s action.
The Centers for Disease Control announced last week that those who are fully vaccinated no longer needed to wear a face mask under most circumstances.
Latest numbers
Santa Cruz County had recorded a pandemic total of 7,959 COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, according to data posted by the County Heath Services Department.
That marked a one-week increase of 71 cases, significantly more than the 15 new cases added the previous week ending Thursday, and the five cases confirmed the week before that.
But the relative jump in confirmed cases is nothing to be concerned about, according to County Health Services Director Jeff Terrell. He said the spike in the local case tally in recent days was driven by COVID-19 infections that were detected months ago, but only just reached the county.
“It was a data dump from old cases back in 2020,” Terrell said.
The old cases came from a lab doing some records housekeeping, or were transferred to Santa Cruz County from another jurisdiction, he said.
In terms of actual new cases, Terrell said, the community is still doing well. “We’re down to zero, one, two, three cases a day,” he said.
The County Health Services Department also reported 565 total hospitalizations and 179 deaths as of Thursday – one-week increases of six hospitalizations and three deaths.
Terrell said he wasn’t certain whether the hospitalizations had come recently, but he said official reports of COVID-19 deaths sometimes don’t come arrive at his office until “weeks to months” after the patient died.
Data from the Arizona Department of Health Services showed that 30,118 people had been administered at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Santa Cruz County through Wednesday, and 24,421 were fully vaccinated.