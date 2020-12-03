The positivity rate on COVID-19 tests given to Santa Cruz County residents shot up to 22.9 percent during the week of Nov. 15-21, doubling the county’s already high 11.4-percent rate the week before, according to data released Thursday by the Arizona Department of Health Services.
The positivity rates released each Thursday by the state as part of a benchmark reporting system for schools and businesses lag by nearly two weeks. Still, they offer the most recent publicly available look at the measure’s week-by-week trends.
As recently as the week of Oct. 4-10, the positive test rate in Santa Cruz County was 1.9 percent. But it’s been climbing steadily as the coronavirus stages a comeback surge.
Since the start of the pandemic, the positivity rate on the nearly 19,000 total tests given to county residents to detect active COVID-
19 infections is 16.9 percent, according to state data. That figure reached a high of nearly 30 percent during the peak of the local outbreak over the summer, but dropped as the pandemic abated in August, September and October.
Even at 16.9 percent, Santa Cruz County’s overall positivity rate on the diagnostic COVID-19 test was the highest among Arizona’s 15 counties as of Thursday. The statewide positive test rate since the start of the pandemic is 10.7 percent on the diagnostic test.
During the week of Nov. 15-21, when Santa Cruz County’s rate of positive test results hit 22.9 percent, the statewide figure was 11.8 percent.
The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department, which reports the number of local confirmed cases on a daily basis, posted data on Thursday showing 4,115 infections in the community since the start of the pandemic. That was an increase of 364 cases since the previous Thursday.
Also in the past week, the number of local residents who have died from COVID-19 grew by four to 73.
The number of people hospitalized by the disease jumped by 23, to 297 total.
Arizona and U.S.
Statewide, there were 5,442 new daily cases confirmed on Thursday by the Arizona Department of Health Services.
The state also reported 82 additional COVID-19 deaths since the day before, the highest singe-day total since August, though 46 resulted from reviews of past death certificates, the Associated Press reported.
Meanwhile, the United States recorded more than 3,100 COVID-19 deaths in a single day – an all-time record, the AP reported.
According to figures released Thursday, the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 nationwide eclipsed 100,000 for the first time and new cases have begun topping 200,000 a day.
“The three benchmarks altogether showed a country slipping deeper into crisis, with perhaps the worst yet to come, in part because of the delayed effects from Thanksgiving, when millions of Americans disregarded warnings to stay home and celebrate only with members of their household,” the AP reported.