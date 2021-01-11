People 75 and older in Santa Cruz County can now get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, the county government announced Monday evening.
The county is currently in vaccine phase 1B, in which an estimated 10,000 local residents are eligible for the vaccine. Due to those large numbers, the County Health Services Department and Mariposa Community Health Center began the phase by focusing on law enforcement officers, as well as healthcare workers who hadn’t yet been vaccinated as part of the 1A group.
Now, people 75 and older have been added to the mix, according to the news bulletin issued by the county shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday.
(Note: The county’s wording specifies “adults over the age of 75,” but state vaccination guidelines say that “adults 75 and older” are eligible in Group 1B.)
The county has yet to launch an online vaccine signup system. Instead, those 1A and 1B group members who are now eligible can schedule a vaccine appointment by emailing hservices@santacruzcountyaz.gov or calling (520) 375-7626. Phone lines will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, the county said.
A full name, date of birth, address and phone number are required to make the appointment. Emails and any unanswered phone calls are expected to be returned within 24 hours.
“More information about vaccine eligibility and the vaccine distribution process for the remaining populations in phase 1B and 1C will be shared as soon as it becomes available,” the county news release said.