Data published Thursday by the Santa Cruz County Health Services Department showed a weekly increase of 30 confirmed COVID-19 infections and no new deaths attributed to the disease.
The department reported 2,719 cases confirmed as of Thursday morning, up from 2,689 a week earlier.
The number of COVID-19 related deaths held steady at 55. Hospitalizations were at 210, well above the 133 reported a week earlier, but the jump came as the county recalculated data since March 2020, not as the result of a sudden surge in hospitalizations, it said.
The county had also confirmed 1,884 COVID-19 recoveries as of Thursday, a weekly increase of 39.
Statistics from the Arizona Department of Health Services showed that Santa Cruz County’s state-high rate of positive results on the PCR test that detects active infections continues to decline. It was at 23.1 percent on Thursday, down from 27 percent at the start of the month.
The state has established a number of statistical benchmarks for COVID-
19 infections to guide the reopening of schools and certain businesses that depend on recent two-week trends. However, the benchmark data currently posted to the ADHS website lags by a week-and-a-half.
According to that data, the positivity rate in Santa Cruz County was 4.9 percent for the week of July 26-Aug. 1 and 10.6 percent for the week of Aug. 2-8. Schools are recommended to stay closed to on-site instruction until their counties see two consecutive weeks with positivity rates below 7 percent, among other standards.
Businesses such as theaters, bars and gyms can begin reopening to limited capacity when the rates drop below 10 percent for two weeks, in addition to other requirements.
Nogales, Sonora to hold testing blitz on Saturday
Sonoran health authorities, in collaboration with the city government in Nogales, Sonora, are planning a free coronavirus testing blitz this Saturday, Aug. 22.
A news release issued Tuesday said health officials would process patients by individual appointment in order to avoid large crowds gathering at the blitz, which will take place at the IMFOCULTA cultural center.
“The invitation is for all people… that show any symptom of the virus, such as headaches, difficulty breathing, body pain, fatigue, diarrhea, dry cough or fever,” said Mercedes Gameros Mercado, director of the Center of Urban Health.
A flyer for the event added that the blitz would also be open for individuals who have been exposed to positive cases.
Jesus Alberto Dicochea Aguilar, the municipal health services director, said in the news release that there would be about 500 rapid testing kits available, along with 100 additional tests. The rapid testing is expected to take up to 10 minutes, plus an additional 20 minutes for medical attention if the result is positive.
“If we all abide by the preventative measures – such as the obligatory use of face masks, constantly washing our hands, keeping a safe distance, only leaving our homes when necessary, and avoiding large gatherings – we’ll be able to move past this pandemic,” Dicochea said.
For more information about the Nogales, Sonora testing blitz, contact (631) 314-9933 or (631) 314-5627. To dial from a U.S. phone line, press 011 52 before the telephone number.
Numbers from the Sonora health secretary showed that there had been 240 confirmed deaths and 2,310 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nogales, Sonora as of Wednesday. That was an increase from 237 deaths and 2,275 cases a week earlier.