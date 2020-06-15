The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Santa Cruz County has risen to 1,149 and the number of local people who have died from the disease is now 12, according to data posted Monday evening by the County Health Services Department.
Just two weeks ago, on June 1, the county reported the first coronavirus-related death of a local resident and counted 326 confirmed infections in the community. That means there have been 823 new cases detected since the start of the month.
Of the 12 people who have died, nine were 65 or older and three were between the ages of 45 and 64.
Monday’s data from the County Health Services Department also showed 56 hospitalizations of local residents, an increase of 17 since the department first began reporting its own hospitalization numbers last Wednesday, June 10.
The 1,149 confirmed infections as of Monday, compared with the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 population estimate for the county of 46,498, means that nearly 2.5 percent of Santa Cruz County residents have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic – or one in every 40 people.
That’s comparable to the infection rates in Apache and Navajo counties, which have typically had the highest per-capita case rates among Arizona’s 15 counties.
However, Santa Cruz County has tested relatively fewer people – 7 percent of its total population as compared to 8.3 percent in Navajo County and 8.6 percent in Apache. And at 27.7 percent, Santa Cruz has a significantly higher positive rate on the test that detects active COVID-19 infections than Navajo (16.2 percent) and Apache (13.9 percent).
Local officials have responded to the rising rate of infections, hospitalizations and deaths by urging residents to follow the CDC’s recommended guidelines for slowing the spread of the disease, which include wearing a face mask in public, washing hands regularly and avoiding large gatherings.
The county on Monday reported that 306 of the 1,149 local people who have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. That was up from 204 a week earlier.
In Nogales, Sonora, the numbers of cases and deaths are also rising rapidly.
As of Sunday evening, there were 751 confirmed infections and 60 deaths in the city, according to the Sonora state government. That was up from 497 cases and 36 deaths on June 7, and 286 cases and 20 deaths as of May 30.