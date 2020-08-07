The County Health Services Department was “still sorting out all the results” from its recent COVID-19 test blitzes on Thursday, though Director Jeff Terrell added: “I believe we are only missing a couple results from both weekends.”
The county, along with partners from the Arizona National Guard, tested 930 people for active infections on July 25 and 26 in Nogales, then swabbed another 985 noses during events in Rio Rico and Patagonia on July 31 and Aug. 1.
The results of those 1,915 tests have yet to fully appear in the state’s COVID-19 data, however.
On July 23, the day before the blitzes began, the state reported that 7,075 people from Santa Cruz County had been given the so-called PCR test for active infections. Two weeks later, that number stood at 8,272 on Thursday – an increase of 1,257 tests, some of which were likely given at sites other than the blitz events.
In an email on Thursday, Terrell said the lab processing the blitz tests had starting reporting the results to the state. “They are sending them in in batches,” he wrote.
As for the percentage of the tests that had returned positive results, Terrell said he didn’t have the final number yet, but added: “It does appear to be below 5 percent at this point.”
The positivity rate for Santa Cruz County was 28.1 percent when the blitzes began, the highest in the state by a wide margin. It had dipped slightly to 25.7 percent on Thursday and should continue to fall as the blitz results come in.
The county’s data showed that 2,638 local residents had tested positive for the disease as of Thursday. That was up from 2,424 cases two weeks prior. Still, the 214 new infections confirmed during the 14-day span was a far cry from the nearly 800 new cases that were confirmed during the two-week period ending June 22.
The county also reported 51 deaths and 131 hospitalizations of local residents as of Thursday. That was a change of one death and no hospitalizations during the previous week.