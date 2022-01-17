The daily count of new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Santa Cruz County has surged past 200 in recent days, reaching a pandemic high of 253 on Saturday.
On Monday, the Santa Cruz County Health Services Department reported 239 new cases among community members since the day before. That followed single-day increases of 208 on Sunday and 253 on Saturday – the first day since the start of the pandemic that the daily count of new cases surpassed 200.
The county has been reaching new daily highs since Jan. 7, when the health services department added 153 confirmed COVID-19 cases to its tally from the day before. That number increased to 156 the following day, then rose to 165 on Tuesday and 178 on Friday before spiking again over the weekend.
By comparison, the daily case count was 26 as recently as Jan. 3. And during the month of December 2021, the county added new confirmed cases at a rate of around 21 per day.
However, while the number of cases has skyrocketed of late, the number of local deaths connected to COVID-19 had not changed during the seven days leading up to Monday. Hospitalizations went up by two during that period.
The current wave of cases here and elsewhere is being attributed to the fast-spreading omicron variant of the disease, which is more likely than earlier strains to infect vaccinated people, as well as those who have previously had COVID-19.
However, while omicron is highly contagious and can cause serious illness and death, its effects so far appear to be less severe than other variants like delta, especially among those who have been vaccinated.
Santa Cruz County has a high rate of vaccination, though accurate statistics are difficult to come by since the data tends to be skewed by the large number of shots given here to non-residents.
During the first 17 days of January 2022, the Santa Cruz County County Health Services Department reported 2,146 new COVID-19 cases among local residents, as well as one death and nine hospitalizations related to the disease.
In the first 17 days of January 2021, when the county was also experiencing a wave of infections, but only a small number of residents had been vaccinated, the health services department reported 1,018 new cases, 34 deaths and 74 hospitalizations.
