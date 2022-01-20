Once again, Santa Cruz County this week reached an all-time high for new COVID-19 cases confirmed in a single day.
The County Health Services Department reported 288 new positive cases on Tuesday. That topped the previous single-day high of 253, set last Saturday.
The number of new cases dropped to 98 on Wednesday – the first time in 10 days the figure was not in triple digits. But it rose again on Thursday, when the health services department added 181 cases to its tally.
The department has added only one COVID-related death to its figures since Jan. 10. Three additional hospitalizations have been reported during that time period.
While the rate of new COVID cases has jumped tenfold since December, Santa Cruz County’s high rate of vaccination may be helping to keep its residents out of the hospital. The Arizona Department of Health Services noted this week that data from November showed that unvaccinated people in Arizona were 17.5 times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19 than the fully vaccinated.
Even so, around the state, hospitals are at or near capacity and the health care system as a whole “is buckling under the weight” of the current surge of infections, the Arizona Medical Association said in a statement released last Friday.
“Experts are forecasting the current surge has not yet peaked, and our healthcare system cannot take much more,” Dr. Miriam Anan, the group’s president, said in a statement, according to The Associated Press. “Patients could inevitably be turned away, unable to find the care they so desperately need.”
Tests and shots
The Biden Administration is now supplying free COVID-19 home tests to U.S. households. Each household receives four test kits through the program.
According to the U.S. Postal Service, the kits will begin shipping toward the end of January. To order the kits, residents can visit covidtests.gov and fill out the contact form, which requires a name, address and optional email address.
Federal authorities estimate that once shipped, the orders will take 7-12 days to arrive. There are no costs for shipping.
Here are some additional options for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Santa Cruz County:
• Santa Cruz County provides walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations and testing at its facility at 275 Rio Rico Dr., in partnership with the Ambulnz/DocGo Medical Group. Vaccinations are available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Testing is done 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m., Monday-Thursday. Call (520) 375-7900 for more information.
• The Mariposa Community Health Center offers COVID-19 vaccinations and testing. More information at (520) 281-1550. NOTE: MCHC has had trouble keeping up with demand for COVID-19 testing and has run out of test kits at times.
• Embry Health offers drive-up testing at Kino Park in Nogales on weekdays. Make an appointment at embryhealth.com. More information at (480) 376-2170.
• The NextCare Urgent Care clinic at 298 W. Mariposa Rd. provides testing. Phone: (520) 394-7388.
• Booster vaccine doses for people 12 and older are available 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the Mexican Consulate in Nogales, 135 W. Cardwell St. The shots are being offered on a walk-in basis in partnership with Old Town Health. More information at (520) 287-2521.
• Local pharmacies also provide tests and/or vaccines.