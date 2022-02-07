The number of new COVID-19 cases in Santa Cruz County showed a significant decline in the week ending Monday, according to data posted by the County Health Services Department.
The department added 505 new cases to its tallies during the seven days leading up to Monday – an average of 72.1 per day. That was down from 1,375 cases (196.4 per day) during the week ending Monday, Jan. 31, and 1,698 cases (242.6 per day) during the week ending Jan. 24.
For the entire month of January, the county added an average of 168.4 new cases per day. In December, the daily average was 21 new cases.
The local health services department reported two additional deaths and six hospitalizations related to COVID-19 during the week ending Monday. During the previous week, it added three deaths and seven hospitalizations.
At the state level, the Arizona Department of Health Services added 4,416 new cases and no deaths to its COVID-19 dashboard on Monday. As recently as Jan. 13, the AZDHS added an all-time daily record of 18,783 new infections to its tallies.
