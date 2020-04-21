After a statewide order shut down regular operations for vintners and distillers in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Garrison Ellam of the Elgin Distillery turned from making hard liquors to helping meet another, more urgent need during the health crisis.
Motivated by the shortages that resulted from heightened consumer demand and bulk-buying, Ellam said, the Arizona Craft Distillers Guild began using their already available resources to make hand sanitizer, primarily for non-commercial use.
“It’s something that’s required for healthcare practitioners, emergency responders and everything,” Ellam said. “There was a need for it in the community and we stepped up.”
While distilleries in Tucson, Phoenix, Willcox and northern Arizona cities are able to perform the primary distillation for the new product, Ellam said the Elgin Distillery is the only one certified with the proper Food and Drug Administration credentials to produce the final product.
As a result, members of the Arizona Craft Distillers Guild have been turning to Ellam and other Elgin volunteers to create the end product for distribution in their areas.
Since shifting its operations in March, Ellam said, the Elgin Distillery has produced more than 2,200 proof gallons – a unit of measurement equal to one liquid gallon of spirits that’s 50-percent alcohol at 60 degrees – of hand sanitizer.
As a group, the participating Arizona distillers have already donated about 7,000 proof gallons of over the past four weeks, in comparison to the roughly 20,000 gallons of spirits that the statewide industry produced last year, Ellam said.
“All of our members have done what’s best for the community. They all paused what they do and they’ve all gone into producing the hand sanitizer,” he said.
As of Sunday afternoon, the distillers had donated their product to organizations including the local produce industry, the Arizona Police Association, Professional Fire Fighters of Arizona, various municipalities, and several hospitals and medical facilities.
Most recently, Ellam said, about 20 gallons of hand sanitizer were donated to the Navajo Fire Department, which serves an area hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.
Where the need is
The distillation process for creating hand sanitizer doesn’t differ too much from making alcoholic spirits, Ellam said, other than denaturing the product to ensure that it is non-potable.
He added that the sanitizer produced at the Elgin Distillery is the liquid formula with 80-percent alcohol that is required for healthcare facilities, as opposed to the more common gel-based sanitizer with 60 to 70 percent alcohol and designed for regular consumers.
“For us, it was more important to develop a product that we could get to everyone that met that higher standard,” Ellam said.
Other individuals and large-scale commercial companies have sought to purchase his product, but Ellam insisted that their focus remain on serving those in most need, such as first responders.
As a result, he only offers a small quantity of 2-ounce bottles of the liquid sanitizer for $1.50 at his business.
“We’re going to where the need is first and then looking down from there,” he said.
But while the Arizona distillers continue to produce and give away thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer, the good deed is also causing them to lose thousands of dollars.
Organizations including the Wine and Spirits Wholesalers Association of Arizona had chipped in by paying for a portion of the products that went into making the sanitizers.
Still, Ellam said, he has already converted about $150,000 worth of inventory into hand sanitizer, and had also lost additional income from his cancelled operations and events at the Elgin Winery and Distillery, which also includes a related wine-making operation.
“For the most part, we’re well within debt producing it, but it’s something that’s needed,” he said. “We’re hoping that, in the future, our neighbors and consumers… remember this and come patronize us.”
In the meantime, the business will continue doing it “as long as we can keep the doors open,” Ellam said, adding: “Whether it comes down to eating beans for a year, it doesn’t matter. You make it happen.”