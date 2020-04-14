With a statewide stay-at-home order in place and tight travel restrictions in place at the border in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many local businesses have seen customers dry up in recent weeks.
Restaurants, whose business depends on social gatherings and which often operate with slim profit margins, have been among the hardest hit. Many local eateries have shut down – at least temporarily – in the wake of a ban on sit-down dining and an overall increase in social distancing.
But some restaurants around Santa Cruz County have ventured into new territory, catering to people’s reluctance to leave their homes by offering delivery.
Click here for the county's interactive map of local restaurants offering takeout or delivery.
At Wisdom’s Cafe, the popular Mexican eatery with locations in Tumacacori and Tubac, owner Celeste Wisdom said she’d been considering adding delivery to the restaurant’s services, but the COVID-19 pandemic had sped up her decision.
“Here comes this, and it’s like, ‘Now we’ve got to do it!’” she said.
“Usually, to implement something like we’ve done, it takes months and months of planning and strategizing,” she added. “And to do it in three days, it just makes your head spin.”
Wisdom said that her new delivery service strictly follows social distancing guidelines.
“When I deliver, I ring the doorbell and then I leave it on the little table outside for them,” she said. “Then I step outside of their courtyard and I wave, and off I go to the next one.”
Nickel’s Diner in Rio Rico made a similar choice after state rules brought an end to sit-down dining.
“We were actually thinking about doing delivery before all this had happened, but we were just taking our time on it, so we didn’t get any of the credit card machines, or to-go menus, nothing like that,” said Manager Amelia Gonzalez. “But the moment that we shut down (for sit-down service)… the next day we were on the phone with our credit card company, making more to-go menus. It just really happened so quick.”
Now, Gonzalez said, they’re offering take-out, curbside pickup and free delivery and have converted waitstaff into drivers.
One of Nickel’s regular customers is Aline Payne, who lives near the Rio Rico Shopping Center where Nickel’s is located and has had a standing order for salad – delivered around noon – for the past several weeks.
Payne, 81, uses a wheelchair and said that she relied on a home aide, who commuted from Mexico, to help her around the house. When travel restrictions were implemented at the U.S.-Mexico border, the woman wasn’t able to cross.
“She’s not able to help me clean and shop and what have you, or even cook,” Payne said, “so the help I have can’t come over anymore.”
Payne found out that Nickel’s was offering delivery from an email newsletter that the restaurant sends out with daily specials and other updates.
Her salad is usually enough food for the day, and she said she appreciates not having to get her own food, which would be difficult and could put her at risk for infection.
“I don’t have to get in my car and get out, which is very difficult,” she said. “I don’t have to go to the grocery store, I don’t have to go out and expose myself to anybody.”
Other local establishments are hunkering down and focusing on their takeout business as they try to weather the storm.
Pizzapollis owner Hector Valdez said the Nogales pizzeria began focusing on takeout orders after they closed their sit-down area in response to state orders. That resulted in a big drop in sales, he said, and they’ve cut back on staff hours.
Valdez said he’s made a few deliveries in recent weeks, but only when customers made a special request and an employee was available to drive.
At Ovens of Patagonia, owner Bonnie MacLean said that the prohibition on sit-down dining didn’t have a direct affect on the bakery and sandwich shop, which never offered table service. Still, business has been slower in the wake of COVID-19 measures.
MacLean said she was forced to lay off staff, narrow the menu and cut store hours, since she’s now running the shop on her own.
The store is now open from Fridays through Mondays, offering orders to go. “Otherwise, it would kill me,” MacLean said.
New challenges
For restaurants that have started offering delivery, operating a new service in turbulent times has produced new challenges.
Gonzalez, the manager at Nickel’s, said the restaurant had lost about half of its sales, but had still managed to turn a profit and hadn’t cut staff hours.
But some parts of the business that used to be straightforward had become complicated recently. “Things that you don’t even think were important are now important,” she said.
In addition to scrambling to set up electronic payments and to-go menus, they’ve struggled to get some basic ingredients, as supply chain disruptions ripple through the foodservice industry.
Eggs and Texas toast have been in short supply recently, she said, and utensils and cups for to-go orders have been hard to find on store shelves.
Celeste Wisdom, the Wisdom’s Cafe owner, said it was tough to roll out the delivery service as she operated with a much smaller workforce. Wisdom, her husband and children, and a skeleton team of six employees have been running the show after she temporarily laid off the majority of her staff.
Wisdom said that drive-through and delivery alcohol sales – newly permitted under Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order prohibiting dine-in service at restaurants – were helping keep the business afloat. The restaurant’s margaritas, in particular, have been popular.
She said the timing of the crisis made it particularly tough for restaurants like hers that serve snowbirds, the seasonal residents that usually leave the area in the summer.
“March is the month where we all make enough money to put in our savings, and that gets us through June, July, August, September and part of October,” she said.
“It’s a week-to-week kind of situation,” she added, “just crunching numbers and figuring out if it’s working or not.”
But Wisdom said she was finding some silver linings amid the doom and gloom. She said she maintains a group chat where the restaurant’s staff – including those who were laid off – keep in touch and support each other.
“It’s terrifying. It’s very, very sad,” she said. “But at the same time, it’s beautiful because we all pull together.”