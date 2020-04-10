Another resident of Santa Cruz County has tested positive for COVID-19, the county health services department announced on Friday.
It was the third consecutive day that a coronavirus case was confirmed in the county and it brought the local case total to eight.
Seven of the infected people are suspected to have contracted the virus outside of the county and brought it home with them.
The other was case, announced on Wednesday, was the first in which the investigation found that the person was infected locally rather than by traveling to another area. However, authorities have not said whether the person was infected by a family member or close acquaintance, or by being out in public.
Of the eight cases, seven have been confirmed in women and one in a man. Four of the people have been in the 45-to-64 age range, three were 65 or older and one was between 20 and 44. Three of the people have recovered and are out of isolation.
At least three U.S. Customs and Border Protection employees based in Nogales have tested positive for COVID-19, but it's not clear if they are included in the county's totals since their place of residence has not been released.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in a community is unlikely to represent the true number of infections, since many people who are infected show no or mild symptoms, and relatively few people are tested for it. Those who are asymptomatic can still transmit the disease, which is why public health officials are urging social distancing even in areas where there are low numbers of confirmed cases.
Arizona Department of Health Services statistics updated Friday morning, before the county's eighth case was announced, showed that 100 Santa Cruz County residents had been tested for COVID-19 with definitive results. Of those tests, 93 had come back negative. Statewide, 37,734 people had been tested, 3,112 were positive and 97 had died.
In the neighboring Mexican state of Sonora, there were 55 confirmed cases and eight deaths attributed to COVID-19, the state health secretary announced Thursday evening. Only one of the confirmed cases involved a resident of Nogales, Sonora, but a woman from Magdalena de Kino died of the disease at one of the city’s hospitals, and another woman from the town of Saric was hospitalized there.