The death earlier this month of a man who worked at a local produce warehouse has put a spotlight on workplace safety practices, and illustrates the challenging decisions that employees and employers face as COVID-19 spreads at a quickening pace throughout the community.
Daniel Chavez, 72, who worked in the unloading area at Del Campo Supreme, died on June 1. He was one of approximately 10 employees at the facility who tested positive for COVID-19, said Diego Ley, the company’s general manager.
Prior to the positive tests, Ley said, the company believed it had taken sufficient safety measures. “We thought that all our bases were covered,” he said.
But Chavez’s son, also Daniel Chavez, said he wished his father hadn’t been on the job at all.
“They should (have) not let my father keep working, or any other over the age of 60, regardless of any medical history,” he said in a message to the NI.
Chavez’s death prompted a wave of new safety measures at Del Campo – including some that other produce warehouses had already implemented. But it also led to questions about whether the company could have done more, earlier, and how much responsibility employers have for keeping their employees safe.
“In retrospect,” Ley said, “of course we would have done things differently.”
But, he added later: “There are so many variables that we cannot control, it’s just difficult.”
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Santa Cruz County have spiked in recent days, reaching 817 on Wednesday, an increase of more than 350 cases from a week earlier. The county also confirmed a total of eight deaths from the illness on Wednesday, after reporting its first death – of a man over the age of 65 – on June 1, the same day that Chavez died.
The produce industry – where hundreds of workers repack fruits and vegetables in cavernous warehouses that line Interstate 19 in Nogales and Rio Rico – is one of the biggest employment sectors in the local area. But it’s not clear what role produce warehouses might be playing in propagating the virus.
“I think that’s (the number of COVID-19 cases among Del Campo workers) somewhat of an outlier. I’ve heard of many facilities that have illnesses… but I haven’t heard of facilities that have had multiple numbers of cases,” said Scott Vandervoet, chairman of the board of the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas, a produce industry trade group.
Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino told the NI last week that he had received several calls from warehouse workers who complained that some produce companies continued operations even after workers tested positive. But, when asked what might account for the recent rise in cases, he said it was hard to know and added that he was concerned about the impact of holiday parties and cross-border travel.
The produce industry is considered essential and warehouses were therefore not required to close under statewide restrictions issued in March and April.
“I think warehouses have been trying to stay ahead of this for about two or three months,” Vandervoet said, noting that the FPAA had shared workplace safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control with its members.
According to Ley, Del Campo was among those trying to stay ahead of the disease. He said the company had gone beyond the recommended protocols for worker safety and took workers’ temperature at the beginning and end of the workday.
In addition, he said, employees were asked to report any symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and informed that they would be sent home, but would still be paid.
“We tried to make them comfortable as possible to disclose any issues that they may have,” he said.
Delayed testing
Chavez’s death came about two weeks after the first report of a Del Campo worker with symptoms.
That initial report came on Friday, May 15, Ley said, and the employee was sent home the same day.
On May 18 and 21, Ley said, company representatives met with healthcare professionals from Mariposa Community Health Clinic (MCHC) to discuss safety protocols, but were told that testing was only available for people with COVID-19 symptoms.
At Divine Flavor, another local produce importer, repack operations were abruptly halted on May 4 when an employee reported symptoms consistent with COVID-19. The company sent all repacking staff for testing in Tucson, where four tested positive.
And at Malena Produce, a spokesman told the NI last month, all employees age 59 and older were put on paid leave in response to the pandemic. By May 20, the period of paid leave had reached eight weeks.
But in late May, Del Campo was still seeking testing locally and didn’t send older workers home. (Ley said he believed testing might also have been limited in Tucson at the time, an opinion echoed by Dr. Eladio Pereira of MCHC.)
Then, later in the day on May 21, Del Campo learned that MCHC was expanding testing access. Ley said that all employees were sent for testing the next day and results came in the following Tuesday, May 26.
With Chavez’s positive result, he was sent home immediately. Six days later, he died.
“We are here mourning, we haven’t digested the idea of him passing away,” Ley said last week. He added that Chavez had worked four seasons with the company: “That’s enough time to have really strong bonds with some of the people here.”
Ley declined to say exactly how many workers had tested positive, but confirmed that it was around 10 or 11, all in the unloading and repacking areas of the facility. It was unclear whether the employees contracted the illness on the job, or if they caught it elsewhere.
Those workers were sent home, but some have returned to work after recovering from the disease, Ley said.
‘There is a balance’
After the positive test results, Ley said, Del Campo hired a professional team to disinfect its warehouse every other day, on top of the company's own daily disinfection procedures put in place in March.
And, after Chavez's death, the company sent home a worker who did not test positive, but is pre-diabetic.
Ley said that while Del Campo is taking stricter measures, workers also have a responsibility to take precautions.
“Our responsibility is to implement the guidelines,” Ley said. But, he added later, “it is very important for people to be where they’re supposed to be outside of work, we cannot control what they do outside of work and that has been the struggle. There is that balance that has to be achieved.”
Pereira, the chief medical officer at MCHC, said he was encouraging the community to focus on preventative measures, both at work and at home. “Testing is important, but more important is prevention, the precautions we should take,” he said.
Vandervoet, the FPAA board president, said that he didn’t believe that warehouse workspaces create much close contact between workers.
But, he added, “isolating somebody in a closed space is difficult, because in most warehouses you do have movement throughout the facility.”
For now, as the disease continues to spread, there’s no easy solution for produce warehouses and the many workers who make their living in the local industry.
“It’s a tough situation,” Ley said. “To try to protect them, and still have an operation working.”
(This story has been updated to reflect that professional sanitizing at the Del Campo facility was implemented after the positive test results, not after Chavez's death, and that it was in addition to the company's own procedures.)