Saying he's seeing some positive trends, Gov. Doug Ducey agreed Monday to loosen the reins a little bit more on the state's economy.
Come this Friday, people will once again be able to go to barber shops and beauty salons. But there will be restrictions, ranging from capacity limits to masks, physical distancing and, depending on the size of the shop, perhaps business by appointment only.
And starting Monday, May 11, restaurants will be able to offer sit-down dining. But here, too, look for limits on the number of people inside at any one time.
See the guidelines for restaurants providing sit-down service.
Eventually, Ducey promised, fitness studios as well as gyms and pools at apartment complexes, hotels and motels will open. But he had no firm date. Ditto everything else from bars to movie theaters.
There was no mention of tattoo studios and massage parlors.
What's behind the changes, Ducey said, is that the state has increased the number of tests being performed to check for COVID-19. And he acknowledged that more tests will equal more findings that people are in fact ill.
But Ducey said the key for him is the percentage of the tests that come back positive.
“And that is what’s on the downward trajectory,” he said.
“It's a good trend,” the governor continued. “And it gives us the confidence to make some economic decisions safely.”
The trends the governor is using to explain his latest actions may be a bit misleading.
Until recently, the only people who could get tested are those who showed actual symptoms of the coronavirus. It has only been in the past week that state Health Director Cara Christ expanded eligibility to anyone who believes they may have been exposed.
More tests like that, by definition, leads to a lower rate of positives.
Ducey denied that his decision had anything to do with the increasing pressure he is facing, including from many in his own Republican Party. That ranges from weekly protests at the Capitol to several sheriffs saying they do not intend to cite businesses who open and serve customers in violation of his orders.
“There are always going to be outliers in any situation,” Ducey said.
“I would say, by in large, the people of Arizona have been fantastic,” he continued. “They have been responsible.”
Ducey defended the speed of his changes.
“This is a step forward,” he said. “If you want to say I’ve been too cautious, I accept that.”
The governor said that pace is appropriate when talking about this kind of rapidly spreading virus.
“We understand much more today than we did six weeks ago,” Ducey said. “And I'm hopeful and optimistic as to what can happen over the next several weeks.”
In the meantime, the governor said his stay-at-home order issued more than a month ago is remaining in place, at least until May 15. But he said it’s never been a lockdown of all activity.
“So if you wanted to go for a run or a walk or go to the grocery store for supplies, you've been doing that,” Ducey said.
“Now, if you want to take a loved one out to dinner on the 11th or the 12th, or go get a haircut, you can do that, too,” he said. “Then you can head home.”
In each of these cases, Ducey said, there will be restrictions.
For example, restaurants will not be able to seat parties of more than 10. And there must be at least six feet between tables.
That, however, still leaves the question of why other kinds of establishments, like bars, can’t open if they exercise similar controls.
“We're going to work with the industry so there's flexibility so that those places can reopen,” Ducey said.
And he said that theater owners appear not to be in a terrible rush to reopen as has been done in Texas and other places with seating restrictions.
“What they said to us is ‘Hollywood’s not going to provide us any additional product or any new product until July 15,’” the governor said. “That's the date that they’ve requested.”