Gov. Doug Ducey and Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman on Sunday announced a statewide closure of the state’s schools through Friday, March 27, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Nogales Unified School District had already announced on Saturday that it would keep its schools closed until at least Monday, March 30, and the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District said it would remain closed through Monday, March 23 — a timeline that will now be extended for at least another week.
Also on Sunday, Ducey said in a tweet that the state would follow a new recommendation issued by the Centers for Disease Control that large events and mass gatherings be cancelled.
The recommendation reads that “CDC, in accordance with its guidance for large events and mass gatherings, recommends that for the next eight weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.”
“Events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out with adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene and social distancing,” the CDC recommended, adding: “When feasible, organizers could modify events to be virtual.”
The CDC’s recommendation does not apply to the day-to-day operation of organizations such as schools, institutes of higher learning or businesses. “This recommendation is made in an attempt to reduce introduction of the virus into new communities and to slow the spread of infection in communities already affected by the virus,” it said.
The Associated Press reported Sunday that the new coronavirus and the COVID-19 illness it causes has sickened more than 156,000 people and left more than 5,800 dead, “with thousands of new cases confirmed each day.” In the United States, the number of confirmed infections was nearing 3,000 with the death toll at 64.
As of Sunday morning, the Arizona Department of Health Services was reporting 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and 50 tests still pending – the same numbers it reported Saturday morning. There had been no confirmed deaths from the virus in Arizona.
In regarding to the mandatory school closures, Ducey and Hoffman said in a news release that they “will work with education officials and public health officials to reassess the need for the school closures and provide further guidance through March 27, 2020.”
In an open letter to Arizona families, educators, school leaders and education community members, Ducey and Hoffman said school administrators “should make every effort to provide continued education learning opportunities through online resources or materials that can be sent home.”
They also urged school leaders to develop a plan to continue breakfast and lunch services for their students – something the Nogales Unified School District has already done.