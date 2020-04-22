After the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Santa Cruz County jumped in the first half of this week, from 18 on Sunday afternoon to 28 by Wednesday morning, the county’s public health services director said the increase could be the result of recent holiday gatherings.
“We’re thinking it may be a bump from the Easter weekend. People started showing symptoms and then they started getting testing in the last five days probably,” said Jeff Terrell.
Terrell said the county had contacted about half of the people who recently tested positive and determined that the cases were “non-travel” related, meaning the individuals contracted the infection in the local community.
He said he wasn’t aware of any patients who had been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 in Santa Cruz County and, according to information on the county website, 12 of the 28 people who tested positive had recovered by Wednesday.
Of the individuals with confirmed coronavirus infections, 21 were women and seven were men, according to county information. One was 20 years of age of younger, 13 were between 20 and 44 years old, 11 were between 45 and 64, and three were 65 or older.
The Rio Rico area had the highest concentration of COVID-19 cases in the county, with 18 confirmed cases in zip code 85648, according to Arizona Department of Health Services information. The localized data shows 6-10 confirmed cases for zip code 85621, which includes the City of Nogales. There were 1-5 cases mapped to the zip codes for Patagonia and Amado.
Across Arizona, 5,459 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 229 related deaths had been reported by Wednesday morning, according to state health department data. In total, 56,601 tests had been administered in the state, with 9 percent coming back positive.
In Santa Cruz County, 155 tests had been conducted by Wednesday.
Confirmed cases don’t tell the whole story, since many people with the infection show mild or no symptoms and testing is not widely available. So-called asymptomatic carriers can still transmit the disease to others.
Healthcare professionals are counting an an antibody test to provide better information about the total rate of infection in communities.
Terrell said that the recent rise in local cases didn’t come as a surprise.
“People (have) their traditions they keep, family get-togethers and stuff like this,” he said. “So we were expecting a little bit of an uptick roughly about a week after Easter, a week and a half, and that’s what we’re seeing right now.”
He added that the county could see numbers of new cases fall soon.
“I think we may have reached our peak, but it’s going to be hard to say… I’d say we’re going to have to keep an eye on it for the next couple days,” he said.