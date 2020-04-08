A sixth person from Santa Cruz County has tested positive for COVID-19, and officials say the person was infected via community transmission, not by traveling elsewhere.
That’s a change from the first five local cases, which the Santa Cruz County Health Services Department attributed to the person having traveled to an area where community spread was present.
“It’s going to be community transmission,” Health Services Director Jeff Terrell said of the new case that was confirmed Wednesday morning.
Asked how a determination of community transmission is made, he said: “There’s no history of travel to an area that has widespread COVID-19 cases, so at that point we’re gong to lean towards the community spread, and that could be that somebody in the community spread it, it could be family members, stuff like that.”
That’s what a follow-up investigation will focus on, Terrell said.
“We’re going to ask them questions about, ‘Where have you been? What have you been doing? Where have you spent most of your time? Are you working in an essential function or at an essential business?’” he said, adding that investigators will use that information to identify the person's potential contacts.
The person whose infection was confirmed Wednesday is recovering at home, Terrell said, adding: “As far as I know, they’re doing well.”
According to the county’s reports, none of the six local residents who tested positive have been hospitalized. Three have recovered and have been released from quarantine.
Of the six cases, five have been confirmed in women and one in a man. Four of the people have been in the 45-to-64 age range, one was between 20 and 44, and another was 65 or older.
At least three U.S. Customs and Border Protection employees based in Nogales have tested positive for COVID-19, but it's not clear if they are included in the county's totals since their place of residence has not been released.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in a community is unlikely to represent the true number of infections, since many people who are infected show no or mild symptoms, and relatively few people are tested for it. Those who are asymptomatic can still transmit the disease, which is why public health officials are urging social distancing even in areas where there are low numbers of confirmed cases.
Asked about undetected cases in Santa Cruz County, Terrell said: “Are there probably asymptomatic cases? Have there been more cases, mild cases? Chances are, there could have been.”
Once a test becomes widely available that can identify the antibodies that the human body produces to protect itself against the coronavirus, he said, it will provide a better understanding of the extent of the virus’ presence.
Data published Wednesday morning by the Arizona Department of Health Services showed that 94 people from Santa Cruz County had been tested for the disease with definitive results, with 88 of those tests coming back negative. The number of pending tests was not available.
Statewide, 2,726 of the 34,564 people who had been tested for COVID-19 had tested positive, and 80 people had died.